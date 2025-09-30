xMoney secures $21.5m strategic funding led by Sui Foundation

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- xMoney, the payments company bridging stablecoins and global commerce, announced today that it has raised $21.5 million in strategic funding with the Sui Foundation leading the round. The raise positions xMoney as a differentiated and competitive force in the multi-trillion-dollar stablecoin and global payments market, with existing onramps through both Visa and Mastercard. With backing from MultiversX, the original contributor to xMoney, and Sui, xMoney is set to drive targeted growth in the fastest emerging payment space.

Stablecoins already settle over $7T annually, but adoption at scale requires compliant rails and usable infrastructure. As a fully MiCA compliant Licensed Electronic Money Institution, PCI DSS Level 1 certified, and a principal member of Visa and Mastercard, xMoney provides the highest level of security & compliance. Its infrastructure is currently serving over 5,000 merchants worldwide, including the Principality of Liechtenstein, startups, institutions, and global enterprises alike.

MultiversX pioneered this vision early on, laying the groundwork for compliant stablecoin payments. With Sui’s investment and partnership, the collaboration enters a larger phase, combining leading technology with bold vision to scale adoption globally.

“Stablecoins are no longer experimental. What they need is compliance, trust, and infrastructure to scale,” said Greg Siourounis, Co-Founder & CEO of xMoney. “MultiversX and Sui bring unmatched performance and security. xMoney makes them usable for payments everywhere. Together, we’re building the rails for the next era of global finance.”

The $7 trillion global payments and stablecoin market presents a differentiated, multi-billion-dollar opportunity. xMoney’s long-term vision is to scale adoption over the next 5-10 years by expanding product offerings, forging new partnerships, and deepening integrations into the global financial ecosystem.

The funding round marks a defining step for xMoney, validating its competitive advantage and setting the stage for upcoming milestones, including the first listing of its native token, XMN, in early October. XMN unlocks massive growth by directly involving consumers through open governance, rewarding value creation, and powering a flywheel where captured business value flows back into the ecosystem.

Through buybacks, liquidity programs, and value-sharing mechanisms, demand for XMN is continually reinforced as adoption scales. This design makes xMoney a rare breed that gives its users the opportunity to be more than consumers: to become active contributors and beneficiaries of an emerging economic model set to shape the next era of global payments.

About xMoney

xMoney is building the future of compliant, global payments powered by stablecoins. With infrastructure spanning debit cards, subscriptions, and cross-border settlement, and credentials as a Licensed EMI, PCI DSS Level 1 Certified provider, and Visa/Mastercard principal member, xMoney enables enterprises and individuals alike to tap into the $7 trillion stablecoin economy. Learn more at xmoney.com .

About Sui Foundation

The Sui Foundation is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the advancement and adoption of Sui. Sui Foundation is responsible for events, programs, and funding aimed at furthering the Sui ecosystem.

Media Contact:

Martinho Aragão

Executive Lead (Crypto)

martinho.aragao@xmoney.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by xMoney. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/57821ffb-de21-40fd-a26a-79c9ae29099a