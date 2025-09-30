Generative AI in the Fintech Market 2025-2029: Growth Opportunities in Fraud Detection, Business Analytics & Reporting, Quantitative & Asset Management, Virtual Assistance, and Customer Behavior Analytics

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI in Fintech Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The generative AI in fintech market is expected to expand by USD 5.56 billion between 2024 and 2029, growing at a CAGR of 36.9%. This dynamic market is examined through a report that provides in-depth analysis, market size forecasts, industry trends, drivers, challenges, and an extensive vendor evaluation involving approximately 25 leading vendors.

The study's current analysis highlights the influential factors driving market growth, such as the demand for hyper-personalized financial services, strategic goals for improved operational efficiency, cost optimization, and the spread of foundational models together with the democratization of AI development.

Enhancing customer experience is recognized as a key driver for market growth in the years ahead. Additionally, the increasing need for intelligent automation, risk management, fraud detection, and regulatory compliance are set to create substantial market demand.

Conducted with both primary and secondary research methods, the report integrates inputs from key industry participants. It comprehensively covers market sizing, regional segmentation, vendor landscapes, and key company analyses, featuring historical and projected data. The segmentation of the generative AI in fintech market is as follows:

By Product:

Solutions

Services

By Deployment:

On-premises

Cloud-based

By Application:

Fraud detection

Business analytics and reporting

Quantitative and asset management

Virtual assistance

Customer behavior analytics

By Geographical Landscape:

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

The report delves into multiple aspects of the market, including market sizing, forecasts, and industry analysis for generative AI in fintech. A rigorous vendor analysis aids clients in strengthening their market standing through a detailed review of several prominent vendors.

Moreover, the report offers insights into upcoming trends and challenges to help companies strategically harness future growth opportunities. By synthesizing and summarizing data from various sources with a focus on vital parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions, the report paints a comprehensive picture of the market.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Anthropic

Bloomberg L.P.

C3.ai Inc.

Cohere

Databricks Inc.

Glia Technologies Inc

Google LLC

Hugging Face

International Business Machines Corp.

Kasisto Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

NVIDIA Corp.

OpenAI

Oracle Corp.

Salesforce Inc.

SAP SE

Snowflake Inc.

Upstart Network Inc.

ZestFinance Inc.

