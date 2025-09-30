AI in Fintech Presents a $74+ Billion Global Opportunity by 2034: Shares Analysis by Type, Deployment, Application, Region and Company

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Fintech Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global AI in fintech market is anticipated to capture significant growth, with its size reaching an estimated USD 12.61 billion by 2024. The market is projected to expand further at a CAGR of 19.50% from 2025 to 2034, ultimately expected to hit a value of around USD 74.88 billion by 2034.

AI technology is being extensively adopted in the fintech sector, substantially enhancing decision-making and predictive analysis to improve the operational efficiency of financial services. A surge in loan applications is among the prominent trends, driving demand for AI for faster digital loan approval. AI integration in fintech not only enables efficient, round-the-clock customer service but also enhances real-time customer satisfaction.

As technology continues to evolve, numerous companies are investing in R&D to refine processes and streamline workflows. AI's capabilities in executing tasks, learning autonomously, and reducing errors significantly curb the necessity for human intervention. This utilization allows the financial sector to gain actionable insights in real-time, laying groundwork for further growth of AI in fintech.

Global AI in Fintech Market Share by Region

North America claims a substantial share of the global AI in fintech market due to its robust financial sector, particularly in the United States and Canada. The region benefits from increased investments in R&D and AI innovations. Expanded use of internet and mobile banking, further heightened during the COVID-19 pandemic, has played a critical role in fostering market growth. The Asia Pacific region is also anticipated to see significant growth.

Market Segmentation:

Type: Solutions, Services

Solutions, Services Deployment: Cloud, On-premises

Cloud, On-premises Application: Chatbots Credit Scoring Quantitative and Asset Management Fraud Detection Others

Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Rising Adoption of Artificial Intelligence is Bolstering Market Growth

Global collaborations within the AI in fintech market are increasing, driven by rising fund transfers and operations across different sectors, thereby escalating tech involvement in financial services. AI aids businesses in streamlining transactions, safeguarding against fraud, and leveraging machine learning and big data. As the popularity of smart mobile payments surges, key players continue to innovate and expand their payment platforms.

Innovations in fintech have revolutionized the investment management sector, helping businesses assess investment opportunities, construct portfolios, and mitigate risks effectively.

Key Players in the Global Market for AI in Fintech:

Intel Corporation

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

TIBCO Software Inc.

Super.AI Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

ComplyAdvantage

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Amelia US LLC

Cognizant

Capgemini SE

Onfido

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)

HCL Technologies Limited

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce, Inc.

Others

The report provides an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape via Porter's five forces model and SWOT analysis, offering valuable insights into market dynamics.

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

3 Economic Summary

4 Country Risk Profiles

5 Global AI in Fintech Market Analysis

5.4 Global AI in Fintech Market by Type

5.5 Global AI in Fintech Market by Deployment

5.6 Global AI in Fintech Market by Application

5.7 Global AI in Fintech Market by Region

6 North America AI in Fintech Market Analysis

7 Europe AI in Fintech Market Analysis

8 Asia Pacific AI in Fintech Market Analysis

9 Latin America AI in Fintech Market Analysis

10 Middle East and Africa AI in Fintech Market Analysis

11 Market Dynamics

11.1 SWOT Analysis

11.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

12 Competitive Landscape

12.5 Company Profiles

