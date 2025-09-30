AI in Clinical Trials Market Applications and Growth Strategies 2025-2029: Global Industry CAGR to Rise at 14.5%

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Clinical Trials Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The AI in clinical trials market is expected to experience a significant expansion, projected to grow by USD 1.26 billion from 2024 to 2029, with a robust CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the industry's urgent need to manage rising costs and complexities in clinical trials, the widespread adoption of big data, and the increasing capabilities in advanced analytics. Additionally, the surge in investments and strategic partnerships is fueling continuous innovation in the field.

Another key growth factor is the rising influence of generative AI in drug discovery and clinical trial design. Trends such as hyper-automation, integrating AI into decentralized trials, and a greater emphasis on patient-centric AI applications are expected to drive considerable demand in the coming years.

This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of the current market scenario, identifying trends, driving forces, and potential obstacles. Data was meticulously gathered from primary and secondary sources, including insights from key industry participants. This robust documentation includes detailed market size data, regional segmentation, vendor landscape, and detailed analysis of key competitors, aided by both historical and forecast data.

Market Segmentation:

By Component: Solutions, Services

Solutions, Services By Deployment: Cloud-based, On-premises

Cloud-based, On-premises By Application: Patient recruitment, Data management and quality control, Trial design and optimization, Adverse event prediction and detection, Others

Patient recruitment, Data management and quality control, Trial design and optimization, Adverse event prediction and detection, Others By Geographical Landscape: North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East and Africa

The report provides insights on:

AI In Clinical Trials Market Sizing

AI In Clinical Trials Market Forecast

AI In Clinical Trials Market Industry Analysis

A thorough vendor analysis helps businesses elevate their market positions. The report includes detailed evaluations of several leading vendors such as AiCure, ConcertAI Inc., Deep Genomics Inc., Exscientia PLC, and others like IBM, IQVIA Holdings Inc., Medidata, Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., and Verily. By presenting upcoming trends and challenges, the report aids companies in crafting strategies to harness forthcoming growth opportunities effectively. The synthesis and summation of data from various credible sources highlight critical factors such as profit margins, pricing structures, competitive landscapes, and promotional strategies.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

AiCure

ConcertAI Inc.

Deep Genomics Inc.

Exscientia PLC

Insilico Medicine

International Business Machines Corp.

IQVIA Holdings Inc.

Koneksa Health Inc.

Medidata

Microsoft Corp.

NVIDIA Corp.

PathAI Inc.

PHARMASEAL

Saama Technologies Inc.

Symphony Innovation LLC

Tempus Labs Inc.

Unlearn.ai Inc.

Verily

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j9zs8q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.