Low-Carbon Construction Materials Industry Analysis Report 2025: Global Market to Reach $79.2 Billion by 2030 - Net-Zero Targets, Green Building Standards and Sustainable Investment Drive Growth

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Low-Carbon Construction Materials - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Low-Carbon Construction Materials was estimated at US$66.2 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$79.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





Low-carbon construction materials are gaining rapid importance in the global effort to mitigate climate change and promote sustainable urban growth. As cities expand and infrastructure demands grow, the construction sector is under intense scrutiny for its role in greenhouse gas emissions, accounting for nearly 40 percent of global CO2 output when combined with building operations. Traditional materials such as cement, steel, and conventional concrete have particularly high carbon footprints due to energy-intensive manufacturing processes. Low-carbon alternatives are now being adopted to reduce this environmental burden without compromising performance or durability. These materials include fly ash-based cement, recycled steel, engineered timber, geopolymer concrete, and carbon-capturing bricks. They are engineered to produce fewer emissions throughout their lifecycle, from production and transport to installation and demolition.

Governments and regulatory bodies are encouraging the use of such materials through green building codes, tax incentives, and climate pledges, while international organizations advocate for net-zero construction practices. Urban planners and developers are responding by integrating low-carbon materials into the design of schools, hospitals, commercial centers, and residential buildings. These products not only reduce carbon output but also often offer benefits such as thermal insulation, moisture control, and resistance to wear and corrosion. As sustainable architecture gains cultural and economic momentum, low-carbon materials are becoming not just an environmental choice but a strategic necessity in the future of responsible construction.

What Factors Are Driving the Global Growth of the Low-Carbon Construction Materials Market?



The growth in the global low-carbon construction materials market is driven by a convergence of regulatory mandates, climate imperatives, technological readiness, and changing stakeholder priorities. One of the most significant drivers is the commitment by governments and international bodies to reach net-zero emissions targets, many of which hinge on reducing carbon in the construction sector. Legislative action in the form of stricter emissions regulations, embodied carbon reporting requirements, and green building standards is creating a policy environment that strongly favors low-carbon materials. Investment in infrastructure, particularly in regions undergoing rapid urbanization such as Asia-Pacific and Africa, is providing opportunities for the widespread adoption of new, sustainable building technologies.

Additionally, rising energy costs and material scarcity are prompting builders to consider alternatives that offer long-term economic advantages through reduced maintenance, operational efficiency, and lower lifecycle emissions. Financial institutions and investors are increasingly directing capital toward projects that meet environmental criteria, reinforcing market growth through green bonds and sustainability-linked loans. Strategic collaborations between construction firms, technology startups, and academic institutions are accelerating research and market readiness for scalable low-carbon materials.

Digital transformation in the construction industry is further enabling the integration of these materials through tools that measure, validate, and optimize carbon performance. Public awareness and advocacy are also exerting pressure on brands and developers to disclose environmental practices and adopt greener supply chains. These interlocking drivers are building a robust foundation for the expansion of the low-carbon construction materials market, ensuring it will remain a central pillar of the global transition toward a more sustainable built environment.

How Are Innovations in Material Science Transforming the Performance of Low-Carbon Alternatives?



Material science advancements are at the heart of the ongoing transformation in low-carbon construction, enabling new formulations and composites that outperform traditional materials in both sustainability and engineering terms. Researchers and manufacturers are focusing on alternative binders and aggregates that dramatically reduce the need for carbon-intensive components like Portland cement. Innovations such as alkali-activated materials, bio-cement derived from bacterial processes, and nanomaterial-enhanced concrete are emerging as high-performance, eco-conscious options. These materials can be customized for specific structural or environmental requirements, whether it`s enhancing compressive strength, improving water resistance, or increasing thermal performance.

Technologies that integrate carbon capture and utilization (CCU) directly into the production process are also being commercialized, turning construction materials into carbon sinks rather than sources. 3D printing in construction is allowing for the precise use of low-carbon material mixtures, significantly reducing waste while maintaining structural integrity. Prefabrication and modular construction methods are also gaining popularity, as they often use advanced low-carbon composites and promote resource efficiency. In addition, recycled content is being more effectively integrated into new materials, including reclaimed aggregates, crushed glass, plastic waste, and industrial byproducts like slag or fly ash. These innovations are making it possible for architects and engineers to meet strict building codes and performance standards while drastically cutting emissions. As data-driven design tools and lifecycle assessment software become more accessible, stakeholders can make informed decisions about the material impacts of their projects, reinforcing the market viability of low-carbon alternatives.



What Industry and Consumer Trends Are Supporting the Shift Toward Low-Carbon Construction?



The construction industry is witnessing a significant cultural and operational shift as both professional stakeholders and end-users increasingly prioritize sustainability in building practices. There is a growing consumer demand for eco-friendly buildings, particularly among younger generations who are more likely to value environmental responsibility and climate action. Green certifications such as LEED, BREEAM, and WELL are influencing real estate preferences and investment decisions, pushing developers to meet higher environmental standards through the adoption of low-carbon materials. Companies are incorporating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals into their operations, which has made sustainable construction a key metric of corporate responsibility.

Public and private sector clients alike are issuing procurement mandates that favor low-emission materials, further normalizing their use across commercial, institutional, and residential projects. Urban areas are implementing green infrastructure and climate resilience strategies that include low-carbon materials as part of city-wide carbon reduction plans. At the same time, educational initiatives and digital tools are increasing awareness and accessibility of low-carbon construction techniques among contractors, architects, and engineers.

Building information modeling (BIM) is being used to simulate energy and carbon performance, helping project teams integrate low-carbon solutions from the earliest design stages. Consumers are also more attuned to product labeling and transparency in sourcing, pushing material suppliers to disclose carbon footprints and adopt eco-labels. Together, these trends are reshaping market expectations, creating a strong demand pull for low-carbon construction solutions that are viewed not only as environmentally sound but also as smart, modern, and economically advantageous.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as ArcelorMittal S.A., BASF SE, Binderholz GmbH, CarbonCure Technologies Inc., CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Plastic Material segment, which is expected to reach US$40.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 2.4%. The Metal Material segment is also set to grow at 3.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $18.0 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 5.6% CAGR to reach $15.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Scope of Study:

Material (Plastic Material, Metal Material, Mass Timber Material, Other Materials)

Application (Residential Application, Commercial Application, Industrial Application, Other Applications)

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 291 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2024 66.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value by 2030 79.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Low-Carbon Construction Materials - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Global Push Toward Net-Zero Emissions Throws the Spotlight on Low-Carbon Materials in the Construction Sector

Stringent Building Codes and Green Certification Standards Propel Adoption of Carbon-Reduced Cement, Concrete, and Steel

Corporate ESG Mandates and Carbon Accounting Pressures Strengthen Business Case for Sustainable Building Materials

Innovation in Carbon Capture and Utilization (CCU) Drives Development of Next-Generation Cement Alternatives

Increased Investment in Mass Timber and Engineered Wood Products Spurs Demand for Renewable Structural Materials

Advancements in Geopolymer and Alkali-Activated Materials Support Diversification of Low-Carbon Binder Technologies

Growth of Modular and Prefabricated Construction Encourages Use of Lightweight, Energy-Efficient Materials

Green Procurement Policies and Public Infrastructure Spending Stimulate Market for Verified Low-Carbon Products

Digitization of Supply Chains and Material Tracking Tools Improve Transparency in Embodied Carbon Reduction

Urbanization and Smart City Development Trends Create Demand for Low-Carbon, High-Performance Building Components

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 48 companies featured in this Low-Carbon Construction Materials market report

ArcelorMittal S.A.

BASF SE

Binderholz GmbH

CarbonCure Technologies Inc.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

DuPont

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

Gerdau S/A

GreenMantra Technologies

HeidelbergCement AG

Holcim Limited (formerly LafargeHolcim)

Interface, Inc.

Kingspan Group plc

Owens Corning

POSCO

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Sika AG

Skanska AB

Steel Dynamics, Inc.

Trex Company, Inc.

Vulcan Materials Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o20xxb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment