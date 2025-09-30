Generative AI in Clinical Trials: Market Sizing, Growth Forecast and Industry Analysis 2025-2029

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI in Clinical Trial Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The generative AI in clinical trial market is poised for substantial growth, with projections estimating an increase of USD 572.7 million between 2024 and 2029, achieving a CAGR of 30.8% within the forecast period. The comprehensive market report provides an in-depth analysis, offering insights into market size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and a vendor analysis encompassing around 25 key players.

The current market landscape highlights the necessity to reduce clinical development costs and timelines, manage the increasing complexity of trials, and handle the proliferation of multimodal data. Rapid technological advancements coupled with strategic cross-industry collaborations are significant growth drivers.

A notable trend accelerating market growth is the rise of domain-specific and multimodal generative models. The increasing prominence of the AI-as-a-service ecosystem, deep platform integration, and a transformative shift from pure automation to human augmentation are expected to generate significant demand.

The report amalgamates primary and secondary information, supported by contributions from industry experts, to deliver a holistic view of the market. It includes historical data, forecasts, regional analysis, and an elaborate vendor landscape evaluation, offering valuable insights into key industry players.

Market Segmentation

By Deployment:

Cloud-based

On-premises

By Application:

Trial design optimization

Data management and analysis

Patient recruitment

Adverse event prediction and detection

Regulatory compliance

By End-user:

Pharma and biotech companies

Contract research organizations

Others

By Geographical Landscape:

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

Report Coverage:

Market sizing and forecast

Industry analysis

Emphasizing vendor analysis, the report offers strategic insights for enhancing market positioning. It evaluates leading vendors such as A.I. VALI Inc., Acclinate Inc., AiCure, and Antidote Technologies Inc., among others. Furthermore, the report delves into emerging trends and potential challenges that could impact market growth, aiding companies in strategizing and capitalizing on growth opportunities.

The report synthesizes data from multiple sources, analyzing key parameters like profit, pricing, and competition. It offers a comprehensive and reliable market perspective, grounded in extensive research efforts.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

A.I. VALI Inc.

Acclinate Inc.

AiCure

Antidote Technologies Inc.

Claritrics Inc.

ConcertAI Inc.

Deep 6 AI Inc.

Exscientia plc

Innoplexus

Intelligencia Inc.

Median Technologies SA

Medidata

Opyl Ltd.

Owkin Inc.

SiteRx Inc.

Tempus Labs Inc.

Trials.ai

Unlearn.ai Inc.

