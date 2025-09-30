Redodo October Prime Day Early Sale: Up to 55% Off LiFePO4 Batteries

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With this year’s Prime Big Deal Days just around the corner, Redodo’s October Prime Day Early Sale is here to help you power up your outdoor adventures, solar setups, or golf carts for less. From September 22 through October 8, you can get early access to the season’s best LiFePO4 battery deals at the Redodo Official Store — complete with stackable coupons and free gifts. Plus, enjoy peace of mind with a 30-day price guarantee.





What Can We Expect in Redodo October Prime Day Sale?

Redodo’s Early Access Prime Day Sale are designed to give customers exclusive deals and fun rewards before the big rush.

During Early Access (Sep 19–Oct 6), you can enjoy:

Big Savings : Get up to 55% off sitewide.

: Get up to 55% off sitewide. Daily Flash Deals : Enjoy the lowest prices during the Prime Day in advance.

: Enjoy the lowest prices during the Prime Day in advance. Member Rewards : 8% off plus double reward points when you join Redodo Membership, so you can save ~$200 when order two pack of 24V 200Ah batteries.

: 8% off plus double reward points when you join Redodo Membership, so you can save ~$200 when order two pack of 24V 200Ah batteries. Gift-with-Purchase : Orders $600+ score a free picnic blanket, 12Ah battery, or 1000W inverter.

: Orders $600+ score a free picnic blanket, 12Ah battery, or 1000W inverter. Lucky Wheel: Try your luck to win coupons, batteries, chargers, and more.





Missed the Early Access Sale? No worries, you can still enjoy the Redodo's Prime Day Sale from October 7–8, with up to 55% off prices on your favorite batteries! Plus, members will continue to enjoy an extra 8% off and double member points.

Best October Prime Day Deals 2025 From Redodo

Featured Prime Day Sale with Best Price (Until the End of October!)：

12V 100Ah LiFePO4 Lithium Battery: Originally $219, now $179

12V 100Ah Group 31 Bluetooth Lithium Battery : Originally $249, now $199

: Originally $249, now $199 12V 165Ah Group 31 Bluetooth Lithium Battery: Originally $349, now $289





Best Deep Cycle RV & Solar Lithium Battery Deals:

12V 140Ah Group 31 Bluetooth Lithium Battery: Originally $299, now $275

12V 100Ah Group 24 Deep Cycle Lithium Battery: Originally $239, now $204

12V 100Ah Group 24 Bluetooth Lithium Battery: Originally $259, now $223 (Big Deal)

12V 300Ah Deep Cycle Lithium Battery: Originally $519, now $493 (Big Deal)

12V 100Ah Mini Lithium Battery: Originally $219, now $204

12V 200Ah Plus Lithium Battery: Originally $419, now $389

12V 200Ah Deep Cycle Low-Temp Lithium Battery: Originally $419, now $390

12V 280Ah Deep Cycle Low-Temp Lithium Battery: Originally $489, now $437 (Big Deal)

12V 410Ah Lithium Battery: Originally $849, now $790 (Big Deal)

24V 100Ah Lithium Battery: Originally $419, now $379

24V 200Ah Lithium Battery: Originally $869, now $771 (Big Deal)





Best Marine & Trolling Motor Lithium Battery Deals:

12V 20Ah 800 CCA Lithium Marine Starting Battery: Originally $199, now $161 (Big Deal)

12V 100Ah Group 27 Dual Purpose Marine Battery : Originally $359, now $332 (New)

: Originally $359, now $332 12V 165Ah Group 31 Dual Purpose Marine Battery: Originally $499, now $474 (New)

16V 30Ah Lithium Fish Finder Battery: Originally $159, now $142

12V 100Ah Lithium Trolling Motor Low-Temp Battery: Originally $229, now $204

12V 50Ah Lithium Trolling Motor Bluetooth Battery: Originally $169, now $151

24V 50Ah Lithium Trolling Motor Bluetooth Battery: Originally $269, now $242

36V 50Ah Lithium Trolling Motor Battery: Originally $339, now $303 (Big Deal)









Best Golf Cart Lithium Battery Deals:

48V 100Ah Golf Cart Lithium Bluetooth Battery: Originally $899, now $788 (Big Deal)

48V Lithium Golf Cart Battery Conversion Kit: Originally $1099, now $930 (Big Deal)





Why Shop at Redodo Official Store?

By shopping directly at the Redodo Official Store, you can enjoy the best discounts on LiFePO4 batteries without waiting for Amazon Prime Day on October 7–8, avoiding the peak-season rush, shipping delays, and other hassles.

You'll also get exclusive offers when shopping at the Redodo Official Store:

The best prices available on all Redodo online platforms A 30-day price guarantee for worry-free shopping. The chance to win free gifts such as camping lanterns, picnic mats, fridge magnets, batteries, chargers, and more.





Explore Redodo's Prime Day Battery Deals today to secure your lithium power upgrades at the lowest prices of the season!





Download Images Here

About Redodo

Redodo is a leading LiFePO4 battery brand that focuses on high-performance energy solutions for those who embrace freedom and the spirit of outdoor adventure like RV travel, fishing adventures, solar energy storage, and golf cart power. With its high-quality lithium cells, ultra-stable performance, and advanced BMS technology, Redodo has become a trusted choice for over 1.3 million users in 30+ countries.

Contact: Yvonne JO, Marketing@redodopower.com