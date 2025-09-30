AI in Social Media: 2021-2024 Market Review with Growth Forecasts to 2034 by Technology, Component, Application, Organization Size, End-use and Region

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI In Social Media Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025 - 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global AI In Social Media Market was valued at USD 2.7 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 28.1% to reach USD 24.2 billion by 2034. This rapid expansion is driven by the increasing integration of AI in social platforms, as brands and content creators seek deeper engagement, faster insights, and smarter automation.

AI-enabled marketing is evolving into a vital component of brand strategy, moving beyond basic automation to intelligent systems that support growth. The convergence of behavioral analytics, algorithmic content delivery, and real-time audience targeting has made it essential for marketers to evolve. As AI capabilities expand, businesses are refining their digital efforts by leveraging tools that adapt in real-time and offer smarter personalization across platforms.

AI-powered virtual assistants and chatbots are reshaping how users interact with brands, improving both responsiveness and satisfaction. Leading platforms are embedding AI deeply into user interfaces, using intelligent algorithms to curate personalized feeds and refine audience targeting. As companies implement proprietary models to boost monetization and engagement, automated solutions like post scheduling, content tagging, and video optimization are becoming widespread. AI-based sentiment analysis and listening tools are also gaining momentum, helping businesses track brand health and public perception with emotional nuance and multilingual precision.

In 2024, machine learning and deep learning technologies led the AI in social media market with a 45% share and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 31% through 2034. These models are fundamental in powering features like feed ranking, ad optimization, spam detection, and tailored content delivery. By analyzing billions of data points, these algorithms adapt continuously to improve user experience and backend performance. Their scalability enables platforms to personalize at scale while maintaining system efficiency and predictive accuracy.

The software solutions segment captured a 68% share in 2024 and is expected to maintain strong momentum, growing at a CAGR near 28% through the forecast period. Comprehensive toolkits are replacing fragmented systems, enabling brands to manage analytics, scheduling, content moderation, and collaboration through a centralized dashboard. With built-in workflows, access control, and regional compliance tools, these platforms enhance consistency, streamline approvals, and accelerate brand responsiveness across global teams. These solutions help brands maintain cohesive strategies in increasingly complex digital environments.

U.S. AI in Social Media Market held a 77% share and generated USD 1.02 billion in 2024. The country continues to lead global innovation in social media and AI integration, supported by high consumer engagement, mature digital infrastructure, and strong smartphone and broadband adoption. Consumers in the US spend significant time interacting on platforms, making it a critical market for both advertisers and platform providers. AI-based ad tools, recommendation systems, and engagement engines developed in the US are shaping how companies deliver value and scale across markets.

Prominent players in the market include Clarabridge, Salesforce, Crimson Hexagon, Sprinklr, Meta Platforms, Adobe Systems, IBM, Brandwatch, Talkwalker, and Hootsuite. To strengthen their foothold in the AI in social media market, key players are leveraging multiple strategies. They are developing advanced AI models to enhance personalization, automate content workflows, and deliver real-time sentiment analysis.

Companies are also investing in multilingual NLP and emotional intelligence to improve user understanding and engagement across diverse audiences. Partnerships and acquisitions are being used to integrate complementary technologies and expand service offerings. Vendors are focusing on scalable SaaS solutions tailored for brands and agencies of all sizes. In addition, firms are building ecosystem-based platforms that support end-to-end campaign management, analytics, and compliance, ensuring agility and consistency in messaging.

