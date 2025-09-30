Construction Drones Strategic Business Research Report 2025: Market to Reach $7.1 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Rising Demand for Real-Time Data Collection and Analytics

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Drones - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Construction Drones was estimated at US$4.6 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$7.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





Construction drones have rapidly become a game-changer in the industry, revolutionizing how projects are monitored, surveyed, and managed. These unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are now an integral part of site inspections, safety compliance, and real-time progress tracking. Their ability to capture high-resolution imagery, 3D mapping, and LiDAR scanning makes them indispensable for project planning and execution. With increased regulatory approvals and the rising adoption of automation in construction, drones are being deployed for everything from land surveying to volumetric measurements, significantly reducing time and labor costs.



What's Fueling Market Growth?



The growth in the construction drones market is driven by several factors, including increasing demand for automation and precision in construction site management. The need for faster and more accurate land surveys, coupled with advancements in drone-based photogrammetry, is expanding their role in pre-construction planning. Additionally, the rise in large-scale infrastructure projects, government investments in smart city initiatives, and the adoption of cloud-based drone analytics platforms are accelerating market expansion. The integration of drone data with Building Information Modeling (BIM) software is also enhancing project efficiency, making drones an essential tool in modern construction.

What's Driving the Adoption of Drones in Construction?



The construction sector faces ongoing challenges related to cost overruns, labor shortages, and safety risks, making drones a strategic investment. Companies are leveraging UAVs to enhance efficiency, conduct remote inspections, and mitigate hazardous conditions for workers. Real-time site monitoring through drone technology reduces reliance on traditional surveying methods, expediting project timelines while improving accuracy. Furthermore, integration with AI-powered analytics is enabling predictive maintenance, risk assessment, and automated reporting, which further enhances productivity and decision-making capabilities.



How Is Innovation in Drone Technology Influencing Market Growth?



The industry has witnessed a surge in technological advancements, including improvements in drone endurance, payload capacities, and autonomous navigation capabilities. The rise of AI and machine learning in drone-based applications is streamlining data processing, making it easier to analyze construction sites for potential hazards or inefficiencies. Additionally, the increasing deployment of thermal imaging and LiDAR-equipped drones for underground infrastructure assessments and energy efficiency audits is fueling market expansion. Governments and regulatory bodies are also working on policies to support the commercial use of drones in construction, further encouraging their adoption.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as 3D Robotics (3DR), AeroVironment Inc., Airware, Asteria Aerospace, Delair and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Rotary-Wing Drone segment, which is expected to reach US$4.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 9.1%. The Fixed-Wing Drone segment is also set to grow at 5.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $1.2 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.4% CAGR to reach $1.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Scope of Study:

Drone Type (Rotary-Wing Drone, Fixed-Wing Drone)

Range (Upto 5 Miles, 5 to 20 Miles, More than 20 Miles)

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 141 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Construction Drones - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Use of Aerial Surveying and Topographic Mapping in Pre-Construction

Increased Adoption for Site Monitoring and Progress Reporting

Integration of High-Resolution Imaging and LiDAR Enhancing Precision

Rising Demand for Real-Time Data Collection and Analytics

Reduction in Manual Labor and Risk Through Automated Inspection

Use in Asset Management and Inventory Tracking on Large Job Sites

Improved ROI Through Reduced Downtime and Enhanced Planning

Advancements in Autonomous Drone Navigation and Obstacle Avoidance

Demand for Drones in Infrastructure and Large-Scale Civil Projects

Government Support for UAVs in Industrial Applications Accelerating Adoption

Integration with Construction Software Platforms Enhancing Workflow

Growth of Drone-as-a-Service (DaaS) Models Facilitating Adoption by SMEs

Rising Interest in 4D and Time-Lapse Visualizations for Stakeholder Updates

Expansion of Regulatory Frameworks Supporting Commercial Drone Usage

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 43 companies featured in this Construction Drones market report include:

3D Robotics (3DR)

AeroVironment Inc.

Airware

Asteria Aerospace

Delair

DJI

Drone Volt

DroneDeploy

Flyability

Insitu (a Boeing Company)

Intel Corporation

Kespry

Packet Digital

Parrot SA

PrecisionHawk

senseFly

Skydio

Solectric GmbH

Terra Drone Corporation

Yuneec International

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bvga28

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment