VERAXA Biotech and Secarna Pharmaceuticals Initiate Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugate Alliance in Immunology

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, and MARTINSRIED/MUNICH, GERMANY – September 30, 2025 -- VERAXA Biotech, an emerging leader in designing novel cancer therapies and proposed de-SPAC acquisition target of Voyager Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VACH, “Voyager”), and Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG, a company redefining the discovery and development of best-in-class oligonucleotide therapeutics, today announced a strategic research collaboration to develop next-generation antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOCs). The combination of both technology platforms aims to unlock novel targeted therapies for the treatment of autoimmune and chronic immune diseases

AOCs combine the specificity of monoclonal antibodies with the functional versatility of oligonucleotides. One of the primary advantages of AOCs is their ability to deliver therapeutic oligonucleotides directly to disease-relevant cells, thereby enhancing treatment efficacy and minimizing off-target effects. This targeted delivery mechanism allows for precise modulation of gene expression, which is particularly beneficial in treating complex diseases including conditions involving the immune system.

As part of the collaboration, Secarna will leverage its proprietary, AI-empowered OligoCreator® discovery and development platform to identify promising oligonucleotide candidates, applying both antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) and siRNA strategies. OligoCreator® has been shown to greatly expedite the drug discovery process, from target selection to therapeutic development, identifying and characterizing potentially safe and efficacious therapeutic candidates at unparalleled speed. VERAXA will use technology suite including its click chemistry conjugation platform to design and generate highly efficacious, uniform and safe AOCs.

“Today’s alliance with Secarna highlights once more the versatility of our technology suite and the range of opportunities we can tackle with partners that are complementary to our R&D focus in oncology,” commented Christoph Antz, Ph.D., CEO and Co-Founder of VERAXA. “AOCs represent a very attractive additional pocket in our industry where our expertise and antibody conjugation technology can enable unique therapeutic modalities. We are thrilled to partner with Secarna, a renowned expert in the field of developing oligonucleotide-based therapies.”

“We are truly excited to collaborate with VERAXA on this new class of highly targeted therapeutics,” said Konstantin Petropoulos, Ph.D., CEO of Secarna Pharmaceuticals. “The combination of our oligonucleotide platform with VERAXA’s complementary ADC technologies, together with our mutual expertise in discovering and developing best-in-class therapeutics, will open up a wide range of potential therapeutic applications in the field of immunological diseases.”





About VERAXA Biotech

At VERAXA, we are building a premier engine for the discovery and development of next-generation antibody-based therapeutics, including bispecific ADCs, bispecific T cell engagers and other innovative formats. Powered by a suite of transformative technologies and guided by rigorous quality-by-design principles, we are rapidly advancing our pipeline of ADCs and proprietary BiTAC formats into clinical development and beyond. VERAXA was founded on scientific breakthroughs made at the European Molecular Biology Laboratory, a world-renowned institution known for pioneering life science research and cutting-edge technology. For more information, please visit www.veraxa.com.

On April 22, 2025, VERAXA entered into a definitive business combination agreement (the "Business Combination Agreement") with Voyager Acquisition Corp., a Cayman Islands exempted company and special purpose acquisition company targeting the healthcare sector (NASDAQ: VACH, "Voyager"). Upon closing of the Business Combination Agreement, VERAXA is expected to become a publicly traded company listed on NASDAQ.





About Secarna Pharmaceuticals

Secarna Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company redefining the discovery and development of best-in-class oligonucleotide therapeutics addressing high unmet medical needs in immuno-oncology and immunology, as well as viral, neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. Secarna’s mission is to maximize the performance and output of OligoCreator®, its proprietary oligonucleotide discovery and development platform, to generate highly specific, safe, and efficacious best-in-class therapeutics. With over 20 discovery and development programs, including both proprietary pipeline projects and partnered programs, Secarna focuses on targets in indications where oligonucleotide-based approaches have clear potential benefits over other therapeutic modalities. www.secarna.com





About Voyager Acquisition Corp.

Voyager is a special purpose acquisition company with a bold mission: to revolutionize the healthcare sector through a merger, stock purchase, or business combination. Our team of experienced executives includes unparalleled expertise in investing, operations, and medical innovation, supported by a vast network of connections. With these strengths, we not only seek to drive success but commit to scaling companies to unprecedented heights in the healthcare industry. For more information, please visit https://www.voyageracq.com.





