Wing Security Evolves into an AI Security–Centric Company, Extends Platform to Govern and Protect SaaS & AI Applications

Tel Aviv, Israel, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wing Security, a pioneering provider of application attack surface protection, today declared its shift to an AI-first security strategy. Wing’s expanded platform secures the rapidly growing application attack surface, spanning SaaS, third-party integrations, and AI tools (from embedded AI to pure AI apps and agentic AI). As organizations adopt AI at scale, Wing enables them to govern AI usage, harden configurations, and detect threats across applications, without slowing innovation.

This evolution builds on Wing’s widely deployed SSPM (SaaS Security Posture Management) capabilities. The platform now layers AI risk and governance controls and AI-related threat detection on top of its foundation of continuous discovery, contextual risk assessment, and real-time threat protection, giving security teams the ability to detect and respond instantly to emerging threats before they can escalate into breaches:

Complete visibility across SaaS & AI : Discover all applications in use, including shadow IT and shadow AI, with context on vendors, AI capabilities, data access, compliance posture, and breach history. Map inter-app connections and data flows to expose risky supply-chain pathways.





: Discover all applications in use, including shadow IT and shadow AI, with context on vendors, AI capabilities, data access, compliance posture, and breach history. Map inter-app connections and data flows to expose risky supply-chain pathways. AI-specific configuration guardrails: Apply best-practice controls tailored to AI-enabled apps (access scopes, data retention, training and sharing, OAuth token hygiene), plus core posture checks like SSO, MFA, and least-privilege.

Real-time threat detection & response: Continuously monitor applications, integrations and identities to detect malicious or compromised apps, suspicious automation, password spraying, account takeovers, and risky OAuth behavior, including across AI tools. Respond instantly to emerging threats by blocking apps, revoking tokens, and remediating misconfigurations.

“Every AI tool, or third-party integration expands the application attack surface, and attackers are exploiting weaknesses in these apps and trusted connections at unprecedented rate,” said Galit Lubetzky Sharon, Co-founder and CEO of Wing Security. “On top of traditional third-party risk, AI introduces data exposure risk as it may learn from or retain customer data unless configured otherwise. It’s critical to know where that’s happening and apply appropriate security controls. By building AI governance, AI-aware risk assessment and AI threat detection on top of our proven SSPM core, Wing gives organizations the visibility, controls, and response they need to securely embrace AI.”

Built for Scale and Speed

Wing’s agentless, API-first architecture integrates quickly and scales from 1,000 to 50,000+ employees, giving security teams immediate impact without operational overhead. With real-time protection and response built in, security teams can swiftly detect AI threats, revoke risky access, and enforce policies at scale, transforming sprawling, unmanaged environments into a controllable, governed application stack.

