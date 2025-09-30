VSORA Brings the Future of AI Inference to GITEX GLOBAL 2025

European innovation powering global competitiveness

Jotunn8 delivers more than double today’s effective performance at less than half the power

PARIS, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: VSORA, developer of ultra-efficient AI chips designed to deliver maximum performance, scalability and energy efficiency for the most demanding data center environments.

WHAT: Will present at GITEX GLOBAL 2025 in the European Innovation Council (EIC) Pavilion in Hall 1, Booth B30 with details about how its Jotunn8 (J8) chip shatters performance barriers of conventional GPUs. The Jotunn8 (J8) sets a new benchmark for AI inference, delivering more than double the effective performance of today’s solutions while consuming less than half the power. Purpose-built for latency-sensitive applications, J8 reduces deployment costs, lowers cost per query and addresses the critical challenge of energy consumption in large-scale AI workloads.

WHEN: Monday, October 13, through Friday, October 17

WHERE: Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), United Arab Emirates (UAE)

VSORA as Part of GITEX GLOBAL 2025 Program

VSORA was chosen as one of the 15 most promising EIC-backed companies to exhibit at the European Innovation Council (EIC) Pavilion, facilitated by the EIC International Trade Fairs Programme 3.0.

Jan Pantzar, VSORA’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing, will participate in a panel discussion organized by the European Innovation Council (EIC) titled “AI on the Move: Building the Future of Autonomous Mobility.” Panelists will explore how autonomous drones and high-performance AI chips are reshaping logistics and mobility.

About VSORA

VSORA is a European leader in ultra-high-performance AI inference silicon solutions. Its chips power a wide range of next-generation technologies, from AI-powered data centers to autonomous systems and industrial robotics. VSORA is headquartered in France, with offices in Japan, Korea, Singapore, and Taiwan.

