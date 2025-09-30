Navient Named One of the 2025 Best Places to Work for Working Daughters

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) has been recognized for the fourth year as a Best Place to Work for Working Daughters, according to Working Daughter, a community created for caregivers balancing eldercare with their careers. The annual list recognizes companies that are committed to creating a workplace where caregivers can thrive.

According to Working Daughter, one in three U.S. workers care for a family member, making caregivers now the fastest growing employee segment. Investing in caregiving support is a business imperative and caregiver-friendly policies and cultures are essential to employee wellbeing and retention.

“We’re proud of Navient’s total wellbeing programs that provide holistic support to ease the worries of everyday life, encourage balance, and promote both personal and professional growth,” said Patty McKeown, Navient’s chief human resources officer. “From dependent care assistance to mental health and wellbeing programs, we’re working to ensure our team's success and help relieve the unique pressures of working caregivers.”

