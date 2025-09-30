Serenity Recovery Network Awarded $100,000 Impact 100 Grant

CINCINNATI, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serenity Recovery Network (SRN) is proud to announce it has been awarded a $100,000 grant from Impact 100, a prominent collective giving organization. This transformative funding will support SRN’s mission to expand recovery housing for women in Greater Cincinnati.

The grant will enable SRN to convert a recently acquired multi-family property into extended supportive housing, adding nine new beds for women in recovery. Located adjacent to SRN’s existing campus, the new facility will provide stable housing, peer support, and essential recovery services—ensuring ongoing care and a strong community for program graduates.

“Receiving an Impact 100 grant affirms both the urgent need and the effectiveness of our work,” said Allison Marchioni, Executive Director of SRN. “This investment will allow us to help more women sustain long-term recovery and rebuild lives of purpose and hope.”

The grant was officially awarded during Impact 100’s Annual Awards Celebration on Thursday, September 25, at a sold-out event held at Cincinnati Music Hall. With this support, SRN will address growing demand and continue advancing its mission to provide safe, sober, and supportive housing for individuals overcoming substance use disorders.

