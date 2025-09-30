Prenetics Announces CEO Danny Yeung Keynote at Token 2049 Singapore

- Keynote: “IM8: The World’s Fastest-Growing Supplement Brand Powering Our Bitcoin Treasury

- Prenetics currently holds 246 BTC with a NAV of $28M

- Prenetics has $63.5m of cash1



CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ: PRE) (“Prenetics”), a leading consumer health sciences company, today announced Chief Executive Officer, Danny Yeung will deliver a keynote address at Token 2049, one of the world’s premier crypto and blockchain conferences, taking place in Singapore.

Danny is scheduled to present on Thursday, October 2, 2025, joining an influential lineup of global thought leaders, innovators, and investors. His keynote, “IM8: The World’s Fastest-Growing Supplement Brand Powering Our Bitcoin Treasury,” will emphasize Prenetics’ unique position as one of the only fast-growing operating companies to also build a sizable digital asset treasury. While most DAT strategies are pursued by firms without a core operating business, Prenetics stands apart due to IM8’s explosive growth to systematically acquire 1 Bitcoin on a daily basis to continually strengthen its balance sheet.

The presentation will also highlight IM8’s extraordinary momentum—on track to surpass $100 million in annual recurring revenue in less than 12 months since launch, an unprecedented milestone in the supplement industry and a powerful validation of its disruptive model at the intersection of health and wealth.

Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Initiative:

Earlier this year, in June 2025, Prenetics announced the adoption of a corporate Bitcoin strategy. The strategy includes allocating a large majority of the Company’s balance sheet to Bitcoin and integrating Bitcoin across its operations.

The program began with an initial purchase of 187.42 BTC for approximately USD $20 million at an average price of $106,712 per BTC. Since August 1, 2025, Prenetics has followed a disciplined programmatic approach, acquiring Bitcoin daily. As of today, the Company holds 248.42 BTC at an average purchase price of approximately $108,600, underscoring both the scale and commitment of its treasury strategy.

Looking ahead, Prenetics plans to continue its daily acquisition of one Bitcoin through the end of 2025, with expectations to increase the accumulation rate in 2026 as operating cash generation continues to strengthen. Real-time access to the Company’s Bitcoin holdings can be found here.

1Represents current assets, including estimated proceeds from the divestment of ACT Genomics in the form of $46.3 million to be settled in cash, cash and cash equivalents totaling $17.2 million, financial assets at fair value through profit or loss of $10.5 million, and trade receivables of $1.8 million, amongst other accounting line items under current assets as of June 30, 2025.

About Prenetics

Prenetics (NASDAQ:PRE), a leading health sciences company, is dedicated to advancing consumer and clinical health. Our consumer initiative is led by IM8, a fast growing health and wellness brand, Europa, one of the largest sports distribution companies in the USA and CircleDNA, a leading direct to consumer DNA test. Each of Prenetics’ units synergistically enhances our global impact on health, embodying our commitment to ‘enhancing life through science’. To learn more about Prenetics, please visit prenetics.com.

About Token 2049



Token 2049 is the premier crypto event, organized annually in Singapore, that brings together the world’s leading founders, executives, investors, developers, and media to discuss global developments and trends in the digital asset industry.

Investor Relations Contact:

investors@prenetics.com

PRE@mzgroup.us

Angela Cheung

Investor Relations / Corporate Finance

Prenetics Global Limited

angela.hm.cheung@prenetics.com