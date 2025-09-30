DISQO Releases New Product: Making Brand Lift Measurement Free and Accessible for All Media Companies

Los Angeles, California, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DISQO, the most advanced platform for measuring how advertising works, today announced the launch of its free self-serve Brand Lift product for media companies. For the first time, publishers, DSPs, and retail media networks can measure brand outcomes on campaigns simply, at scale, and without cost barriers.

While media companies are consistently looking to demonstrate confidence in the media buying process with measurement, they have been hindered by cumbersome solutions and resource constraints. DISQO aims to fuel brand measurement across the advertising ecosystem and fill this critical gap in measurement.

“As AI rapidly transforms the consumer journey and attribution becomes increasingly opaque, the need for transparent and scalable brand measurement has never been greater. Our new self-serve product gives media companies the ability to prove impact with confidence,” said Armen Adjemian, CEO and Co-Founder of DISQO.

Key Features of DISQO’s Free Brand Lift Product

Simplicity & Scale: Easy-to-use software that integrates seamlessly into media company workflows.

Free brand lift measurement available for campaigns, regardless of size or spend. AI-Powered: Automated insights that reduce operational overhead while scaling to meet the needs of both growing and enterprise media companies.

Measurement built on direct relationships with real people, delivering authentic signals of consumer preference and sentiment. Human Support: Onboarding, training, and expert support to ensure success for media partners.

Impact for Media Companies

With brand lift integrated into campaign delivery, media companies can demonstrate how advertising drives both immediate performance and long-term brand outcomes. They can elevate client conversations by providing transparent, trusted evidence of impact while protecting margins and consistently scaling measurement across advertiser relationships.

“As AI accelerates change, the advantage will go to those who connect media investments to lasting brand outcomes,” added Adjemian. “When brand is measured, its value is unlocked. When its value is unlocked, growth follows. That’s the future we’re enabling with our free self-serve brand lift product.”

About DISQO

DISQO is the most advanced platform for measuring how advertising works–empowering marketers with insights to drive brand building and performance. DISQO delivers identity-based, cross-platform measurement and audience insights to connect media with how real consumers think, feel, and act. Our person-level data reveals the complete picture of consumer journeys, attitudes, and behaviors, proving media impact from brand to performance for leading brands, agencies, and media companies. Recognized by Inc., Deloitte, Ad Age, Digiday, Forbes, and Cynopsis, DISQO is shaping the future of advertising. Follow @DISQO on LinkedIn.

Contact Info



DISQO PR & Communications

press@disqo.com

+1 818-287-7633