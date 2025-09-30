Nautilus Solar Donates $100,000 to Support Community Organizations Across Delaware

DOVER, DE, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nautilus Solar Energy® LLC, one of the leading community solar developers in Delaware, today announced a $100,000 donation to three community support organizations making an impact across the state: the Whitehall Community Garden, Boys & Girls Clubs of Delaware, and Springboard Delaware.

The contributions will help each organization advance its mission, including partnering with the community to produce locally grown food, supporting youth development, and creating pathways to housing and stability.

“Delivering clean, affordable energy is central to Nautilus’s mission but so is investing in the overall wellbeing and vitality of the communities we serve,” said Laura York, Senior Vice President of Strategic Development at Nautilus. “These donations reflect our long-term commitment to being an active partner in Delaware and to supporting organizations that create meaningful, lasting impact across the state.”

“This donation will make it possible for Springboard Delaware to continue transforming lives across our state, creating lasting pathways to stability and opportunity for the communities we serve,” said Judson Malone, Executive Director at The Springboard Collaborative. “We’re grateful to Nautilus Solar for recognizing the importance of investing in Delaware and for supporting the work that makes long-term advancement possible.”

The three recipient organizations were selected for their deep ties to Delaware communities and their proven track record of delivering positive outcomes for residents.

Nautilus currently operates six solar projects across Delaware, generating 30 MW of clean, low-cost renewable energy for customers in the Delmarva Power service territory. These projects are part of Delaware’s Community Energy Facility Program and are currently powering nearly 6,000 homes and small businesses—including more than 900 low-income households. The company’s efforts also support Delaware’s statewide goal of sourcing 40% of its electricity from renewable energy by 2035.

About Nautilus

Founded in 2006, Nautilus has become one of the largest community solar businesses in the U.S. and a contributor to America’s clean energy transition. Delivering affordable, clean energy solutions to residential and commercial customers, Nautilus currently operates and manages 146 community solar farms across 12 states and serves over 45,000 subscribers. It takes a unique, full-service approach to its community solar business—handling project financing, development, construction, maintenance and customer management for the entire lifespan of every project. Nautilus is backed by Power Sustainable, a multi-platform alternative asset manager and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Power Corporation of Canada. For more information, visit nautilussolar.com. Join Nautilus on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.