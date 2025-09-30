The Love Is Real for Cottage Cheese: 7 in 10 Say It’s Not a Fad—Half Would Eat ‘Straight from the Tub’

Dallas, TX, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hailed as a high-protein, low-sugar health food, cottage cheese has been dominating recipe hacks on social media for smoothies, desserts, and even wraps and pizza dough. As a result, cottage cheese sales have experienced explosive growth, with some estimates indicating a 20% increase compared to last year. But what do people really think about this soft, tangy cheese?



A recent survey by Wondr Health, the trusted leader in digital, full-spectrum weight loss and GLP-1 management solutions, found that although not everyone adores cottage cheese, the love is definitely very real. More than half of respondents (51%) can’t get enough of it and are passionate enough to “eat it straight from the tub.” An additional 20% like it and enjoy it with fruit or as an ingredient.



That means more than 7 out of 10 respondents actively enjoy eating cottage cheese. The rest are more divided:

Meh —Okay with it, but don’t seek it out: 9%

—Okay with it, but don’t seek it out: 9% For the gains —Eat it for the protein, need to mask the taste: 2%

—Eat it for the protein, need to mask the taste: 2% Hard pass —Can’t stand the taste/flavor: 11%

—Can’t stand the taste/flavor: 11% No dairy—I don’t eat dairy: 7%

For those eating it purely for the protein, the science backs them up.

“Protein is essential for maintaining muscle mass and metabolism, and it is key to controlling appetite, especially during weight loss. We’re seeing a noticeable increase in people’s understanding of the value of protein and prioritizing it in their nutrition,” said Caroline Apovian, MD, co-director of The Center for Weight Management and Wellness at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and scientific advisory board member for Wondr Health. “At 28 grams a cup, low-fat cottage cheese is an easy, accessible, nutritious choice that makes it simple to boost protein intake.”

Evidence Beats Hype in Food Trends



Wondr Health also asked participants how they approach new food trends. Fewer than 1 in 10 said they would try something just because it’s popular. Most prefer evidence-based or personalized approaches:

I usually avoid food trends to stay grounded in what works for me (26.4%)

I try them if there’s a recipe that excites me or fits my routine (23.2%)

I try them if they’re backed by science and feel aligned with my goals (22.7%)

I check in with how it might make me feel physically or emotionally (19.4%)

I try them no matter what, experimenting with food is fun (6%)

“New food trends emerge quickly thanks to social media, but the staying power of individual trends comes down to scientific evidence,” said Tim Church, MD, MPH, PHD, Chief Medical Officer, Wondr Health. “Nutrition should always be approached through the lens of personalization. That’s why strict fad diets often fail. As an employer, your number one goal should be offering tailored support to help individuals achieve their nutrition and health goals sustainably.”



Wondr Health routinely conducts surveys on employee health, well-being and benefits preferences. The results in this release included more than 200 participants on multiple Wondr Health platforms.

Wondr Health delivers behavior-based programming and expert clinical services to address the root causes of over 200 chronic conditions, driving sustainable health improvements and empowering individuals to live healthier lives. Born in the benefits space in 2007, Wondr Health has partnered with 2,000+ employers and 140+ health plans to support 14+ million eligible lives with full-spectrum care—from prevention to risk reduction. Its solutions include evidence-based behavioral strategies, access to obesity specialists, safe and effective GLP-1 and weight-loss medications with tailored prescribing and management, and flexible features that adapt to current and future benefit structures, with or without GLP-1 coverage.



About Wondr Health

Wondr Health is the trusted leader in preventive weight and GLP‑1 management solutions. Building on the strength of its digital behavioral program, Wondr Health delivers smarter weight management benefits with configurable GLP‑1 coverage strategies that give employers and health plans more choice and maximum cost control. Integrated coaching, condition-specific care tracks, nutrition support, and connected devices drive sustained behavior change to prevent chronic disease and avoid downstream spend. Backed by 20 years of experience in the benefits space, Wondr Health sets a new standard for accessible, affordable care—helping organizations future-proof their weight management strategy while empowering individuals to live healthier, happier lives. For more information, visit www.wondrhealth.com.