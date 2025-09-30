West Coast Reduction Expands Canadian Rollout of Beyond Oil with Major US$405K Product Order

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and KIBBUTZ YIFAT, Israel, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Oil Ltd. (CSE: BOIL) (OTCQB: BEOLF) (Frankfurt: UH9) (“Beyond Oil” or the “Company”), a food-tech innovation company dedicated to reducing health risks associated with fried food while lowering operational costs, minimizing waste, enhancing sustainability, and improving food quality and West Coast Reduction Ltd. (“WCRL”), Western Canada’s largest used cooking oil collection, recycling and rendering company, today announced a major step forward in their Canadian partnership with a new purchase order valued at approximately US$405,000.00.

This substantial order follows months of successful pilot programs with its customers, which have demonstrated that Beyond Oil’s patented solution does improve food quality, extends oil life, and reduces environmental impact when applied consistently.

Since becoming Beyond Oil’s Canadian distributor last year, WCRL has focused on the introduction of the product to early adopters across Canada. To date over 90% of customers who have conducted a proof of concept have now implemented the solution in their operations and the results confirm the product works as intended. Building on this early progress, WCRL is now beginning to broaden the adoption across its customer base and lay the groundwork for a wider rollout. WCRL is expanding its sales and customer support teams, and deploying a dedicated team trained by Beyond Oil’s customer success experts to maximize customer adoption and satisfaction.

Barry Glotman, CEO of West Coast Reduction, commented: “At West Coast Reduction, our Nothing Left Behind philosophy drives us to pursue solutions that create real value for our customers and the communities we serve. Through our Redux™ Program, we have received strong feedback from customers who recognize the benefits Beyond Oil delivers — healthier fried food, improved quality, safer kitchens, reduced carbon footprint, and cost savings. This order reflects our confidence in the product’s impact, and we look forward to extending these benefits to more of our customers as we continue the program’s expansion in Canada.”

Michael Nemirow, President of Beyond Oil North America, commented, “West Coast Reduction has proven to be a world-class partner — agile, strategic, and fully aligned with our mission to improve health and sustainability in the foodservice industry. This order is an important milestone that reflects the momentum we are building together in Canada and beyond.”

With this latest purchase order, Beyond Oil strengthens its North American footprint and reinforces its position as a leader in health-focused, sustainability-driven frying solutions.

About Beyond Oil Ltd.

Beyond Oil Ltd. is a food-tech innovation company with over 15 years of dedication to creating solutions that mitigate health risks, improve sustainability, and reduce costs for food service companies. The Company’s patented technology, with regulatory clearances from the FDA and Health Canada, significantly reduces harmful compounds in frying oil, addressing critical health concerns. Beyond Oil’s solution tackles a global issue in the food industry: the widespread practice of reusing frying oil for hundreds of cycles across several days. This practice is common in restaurant kitchens, hotels, catering services, banquet halls, fried food manufacturing plants, and institutions such as schools, kindergartens, and military facilities. Beyond Oil's product is backed by extensive research which has highlighted its value in health risks associated with reused oil, including links to cancer and cardiovascular diseases. Beyond Oil’s product provides an effective means to mitigate these risks while offering additional benefits such as improved food quality, operational cost savings, and reduced environmental impact. For more information about Beyond Oil, please visit: www.beyondoil.co

About West Coast Reduction Ltd.

West Coast Reduction Ltd. (WCRL - www.wcrl.com ) and its Redux™ program ( www.reduxprogram.com ) provide a wide range of services essential to the efficient functioning of Western Canada’s agriculture and food, as well as bio-fuels sectors. For over five decades, WCRL has been a steadfast supporter of Canada's agriculture and food industries. WCRL diverts various components, including used restaurant oils, grease trap materials, pre-consumer food waste, animal by-products, and other food processing remnants, away from landfills. These materials are then transformed into valuable household items such as pet food, livestock feed, biofuels, cosmetics, and fertilizer through safe recycling processes. WCRL’s commitment is to repurpose by-products into resources benefiting consumers and businesses worldwide. Over the years, WCRL’s focus has grown, and investment has been made in WCRL’s capacity and infrastructure to help meet increasing demand for animal fats, which have become an essential ingredient in the creation of next generation liquid biofuels. In addition to its rendering and fats operations, WCRL also plays a major role in Canada’s canola oil trade, storing and handling over 50% of Canada’s Asia-bound canola exports.

