Space Workforce for Tomorrow Opens Registration for 2026 National Space Intern Program

Sept. 30, 2025 -- Space Foundation, through its strategic initiative Space Workforce for Tomorrow (SWFT), a collaboration with The Aerospace Corporation supported by over 30 leading space organizations, is now accepting registrations for the 2026 National Space Intern (NSI) program, offering college students in STEM fields the opportunity to launch their careers in the space sector.



NSI connects students with leading space companies nationwide, providing internships, professional mentorship and direct access to a national network of industry leaders. Through one streamlined application, students can be considered for opportunities with multiple employers.



“The National Space Intern program ensures that talented students from across the country have access to meaningful opportunities in the space industry,” said Melanie Stricklan, executive director of SWFT. “By connecting students with meaningful experiences and industry mentors, we’re creating pathways that empower students to turn their STEM studies into lasting careers.”



To be eligible for NSI, applicants must:

Be a U.S. citizen Be currently enrolled as a college or university student (undergraduate or graduate level) Be pursuing a relevant field of study (including a wide range of disciplines that contribute to the space ecosystem) Be able to commit to a 10-week internship during the program period

The program is designed to engage students from colleges and universities across the country and to open doors into the rapidly growing space workforce. Learn more and register at swft.space/national-space-interns/.



About Space Workforce for Tomorrow (SWFT)

Space Workforce for Tomorrow (SWFT) is a strategic initiative by Space Foundation and The Aerospace Corporation, supported by over 30 leading space organizations. From the classroom to the boardroom, SWFT aims to eliminate the national STEM talent gap, illuminate career pathways for all, and build a workforce ready to meet the demands of the growing space industry. By inspiring, preparing, and employing the next generation of space professionals, SWFT fosters innovation, strengthens U.S. leadership in space, and connects untapped talent with opportunities. Learn more or support our mission at www.swft.space.