CFA Societies Canada announces 2025-2026 Board of Directors

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CFA Societies Canada, Canada's voice for advancing professionalism in investment management and finance, welcomes four distinguished leaders to its board of directors: Brendan Hargrave, CFA; Ritesh Patel, CFA; Siddarth Rajan, CFA; and Haig Vanlian, CFA, for a two-year term effective Monday, September 29, 2025.

They will join re-elected board members Chelsea Kittleson, CFA, Tristan McBride, CFA, Patrick Read, CFA and Jordan Wilson, CFA, as well as continuing directors to form the CFA Societies Canada board for the 2025–2026 term. Ronald Schwarz, CFA, will continue as a director and as board Chair. As the voice of CFA Institute's 12 member societies across Canada, CFA Societies Canada champions the highest standards of ethics, education, and professional excellence in the investment and financial industry, positioning the profession to be a force for good in Canadian society, particularly as Canada navigates responding to challenging economic conditions.

“It’s a privilege to continue my role as Chair, and I look forward to working with this impressive group of professionals as we carry forward the important mission of CFA Societies Canada in this extraordinary moment for our country,” said returning Board Chair Ronald Schwarz, CFA. “Our renewed strategic direction is enabling us to lead with purpose and integrity amidst a changing landscape in Canadian finance, as we look to provide inspirational leadership for the next generation of investment professionals while strengthening public trust in our industry.”

“I’d like to express sincere thanks to our outgoing directors: Emily Burt, CFA; Kathrin Forrest, CFA; Sean Kulik, CFA; and Carl Robert, CFA for their exemplary leadership and meaningful contributions to the organization,” added Michael Thom, CFA, Managing Director of CFA Societies Canada. “As we welcome these four remarkable new leaders to our board, we’re looking forward to strong leadership continuity and continued strategic process. The depth of expertise and range of experience on this board will serve our members and mission well.”

The complete list of board members for the coming year are as follows:

Renewed Board Chair

Ronald Schwarz, CFA

New additions to 2025-2026 Board of Directors of CFA Societies Canada

Brendan Hargrave, CFA - CFA Society Winnipeg

Ritesh Patel, CFA - CFA Society Toronto

Siddarth Rajan, CFA - CFA Society Ottawa

Haig Vanlian, CFA - CFA Montréal

Re-elected directors

Chelsea Kittleson, CFA - CFA Society Victoria

Tristan McBride, CFA - CFA Society Atlantic Canada

Patrick Read, CFA - CFA Society Calgary

Jordan Wilson, CFA - CFA Society Saskatchewan

They will join continuing board members:

Jimmy Kwame Boateng, CFA - CFA Society Okanagan

Frank Lachance, CFA - CFA Québec

Nilesh Paray, CFA - CFA Society Edmonton

Cecilia Wong, CFA - CFA Society Vancouver

