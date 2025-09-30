Acres.com Expands Platform with 100+ Recreational Map Layers, Bridging Business and Outdoor Adventure

Fayetteville, Ark., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acres.com , the complete land intelligence platform, announced today the addition of more than 100 new recreational map layers, making it the only real estate mapping platform that serves customers not only as a professional land tool, but also as an app for exploring the outdoors during their downtime.

The new layers are available on the Acres+ mobile app, Pro, and Enterprise tiers, covering trails, hunting zones, federal and state land overlays, fishing sites, campgrounds, parks, and recreational areas across the nation. When combined with Acres’ parcel boundaries, ownership data, and property insights, the platform now allows professionals and landowners to use a single map for both business and outdoor exploration.

“Those working in land understand it’s never just a transaction, it’s tied to how the land is lived on and enjoyed outdoors,” said Carter Malloy, CEO of Acres.com. “Acres combines property insights with recreational features, so users can make informed decisions and map real outdoor experiences in the same place.”

Acres’ recreational layers pair with existing features, including property insights, 3D mode, offline maps, route tracking, waypoints, and shareable custom maps. Users can plan everything from investment opportunities to hunting trips without switching between multiple apps.

The Acres.com platform provides data on more than 150 million parcels of land, delivering verified sales information, ownership records, and layered site suitability data. With the launch of recreational layers, Acres expands its mission to provide a single platform for land professionals, owners, and outdoor enthusiasts alike.

Acres subscriptions include access on both desktop and the mobile app, available for Android and Apple.

About Acres

Acres.com is a land data and mapping platform built to make America’s largest asset easy to understand. With data for over 150 million parcels of land, Acres brings together the information you need to understand and value land with confidence. Access more accurate and comprehensive land intelligence, comparable sales, and easy-to-use mapping tools for fast, informed decision making. Visit www.acres.com to learn more.

