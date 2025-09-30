AssistRx Joins Second Annual Drug Channels Leadership Forum as Diamond Sponsor

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssistRx, the advanced therapy initiation and patient solutions provider, today announced its participation in the second annual Drug Channels Leadership Forum as a Diamond Sponsor. Hosted by the Drug Channels Institute (DCI), an HMP Global company, the event will be held March 16-18, 2026, at the Turnberry Resort and Spa in Miami.

The second annual Drug Channels Leadership Forum will gather the U.S. pharmaceutical ecosystem’s top leaders, innovators and policy makers to explore the most pressing strategic challenges and emerging uncertainties shaping the future of the U.S. drug channel. This year’s agenda features fireside chats with Adam J. Fein, Ph.D., president of DCI, an HMP Global company, as well as dynamic panel discussions led by the industry’s most influential executives and subject matter experts.

By supporting the conversations had at Drug Channels Leadership Forum through its sponsorship, AssistRx solidifies its place among the voices defining the U.S. drug channel.

“AssistRx is proud to return as a Diamond Sponsor, contributing to critical discussions about today’s rapidly evolving pharmaceutical ecosystem and the innovative approaches driving success,” said AssistRx CEO Lee Cooper. “As an organization dedicated to providing the highest quality of care for patients, HCPs and our life sciences organization partners, we are delighted to join the conversation about innovative solutions that improve patient uptake, visibility and treatment outcomes.”

Learn more about how AssistRx delivers informed access and improved outcomes at www.assistrx.com.



About AssistRx

AssistRx has engineered the perfect blend of technology and talent to provide advanced therapy initiation and patient support solutions to improve patient uptake, visibility and outcomes. Our solutions integrate technology and therapy expertise to advance patient therapy in a more efficient and effective manner — delivering informed touchpoints that simplify a complex system to enable better results for today’s patients. Learn more at www.assistrx.com.

Media Contact

Stacey Little

Chief Growth Officer

Stacey.Little@assistrx.com

214.471.0652