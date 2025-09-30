Stardog Appoints former ServiceNow Executive Craig Harper as Chief Executive Officer to Lead Next Phase of Growth

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stardog, a leading Data & AI company that enables organizations to unlock the full potential of their data for AI-driven initiatives, today announced the appointment of Craig Harper as Chief Executive Officer. Harper has served as an advisor to the board for the previous two years.

"I am incredibly enthusiastic about embracing this new opportunity with Stardog as we embark on our next phase of growth and innovation," says Craig Harper, CEO. "Data has always been central to decision-making and the success of the Agentic enterprise will hinge on the data fueling it. The market opportunity for Stardog is immense and I’m thrilled to be working with a company of talented individuals, many of whom have spent their careers in data and AI."

Stardog’s platform unifies and virtualizes disparate data sources with innovative, no-code, automated ontology creation. As such, it's not just about connecting the data; it's about fueling the AI agent with business semantics and helping enterprises eliminate the barrier to entry in generating ontologies for faster, more accurate, and agile AI initiatives.

“Stardog was built as the ideal way for people and agents to get the answers they need to make business work in the GenAI era. I'm confident that under Craig's leadership Stardog will reach new highs in customer joy, value creation, and market share. I look forward to working with him to do all three,” says Founder, Kendall Clark.

Harper previously served as CEO of Cherwell Software and has run global sales at ServiceNow, BMC Software, and ServiceMesh. His extensive experience ranges from leading global sales organizations generating over $1 billion dollars annually to leading start-up organizations from inception to over $200 million in revenue and IPO, positioning him well to take over the role of CEO at Stardog.

"As Craig got to know the company, and as we got to know Craig, it became clear that he could bring his experience and great leadership qualities to Stardog," said Jonathan Perl, a General Partner at Boulder Ventures and a member of Stardog’s board of directors. "Craig has led many of the fastest-growing and most successful technology companies to tremendous outcomes, and we look forward to helping him replicate those successes at Stardog.”

Stardog is a Data and AI company dedicated to helping enterprise companies and government agencies make better decisions with data. Stardog's platform helps organizations like Morgan Stanley, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bosch, Raytheon, NASA and the Department of Defense to explore any data and uncover hidden connections for their most mission critical and complex problems.

