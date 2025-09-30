SpotOn GPS Fence and Purina Dog Chow team up for a special cause with Jeb Burton at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Statesville, North Carolina, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpotOn GPS Fence and Purina Dog Chow will share the #27 Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport Chevrolet as Jeb Burton tackles the twists and turns of the Charlotte Roval. The partnership highlights a unique initiative with The Ward Burton Wildlife Foundation (WBWF) and their annual Emotional Support Dog Program.

Dogs are family, and for Jeb, that’s especially true of his two dogs, Hunter and Teal. Living on a 100-acre farm, Jeb needed a GPS collar he could trust, one that would let his dogs roam free while keeping them safe and contained on the property. SpotOn GPS Fence was the clear choice as the market’s most accurate GPS dog fence. SpotOn collars combine patented GPS technology with the industry’s most advanced hardware, allowing owners to set reliable virtual dog "fences" in just a few taps on their phone.

As part of the sponsorship, SpotOn branding will appear on Burton’s car and firesuit, and fans are invited to meet him at the SpotOn tent in the Charlotte Motor Speedway Fan Zone on Saturday. The event will feature autographs from Jeb, prize giveaways, and the opportunity to vote for finalists in SpotOn Gives—SpotOn’s charitable program, which has already contributed over $250,000 and will donate an additional $100,000 in 2025 to support animal welfare nonprofits. Fans can vote daily in four categories—Shelters, Rescues, Working Dogs, and New Hampshire Nonprofits—for the opportunity to make a difference and win exclusive prizes.

Purina Dog Chow will make its debut on the #27 alongside SpotOn GPS Fence. Purina Dog Chow and SpotOn joined other donors to support the 2025 edition of The Ward Burton Wildlife Foundation’s emotional support program, which pairs a trained working dog with a military service member as a part of its various Veteran Outreach program activities. Multiple studies have shown that Veterans paired with companion dogs report lower symptoms of PTSD, symptoms of depression-related functioning, better interpersonal relationships, less substance

abuse, and fewer psychiatric symptoms than Veterans without dogs.

This year, Golden Retriever “Trooper” will unite with his new best friend, Samantha Mecke. Samantaha is currently Army active duty, based at Ft. Bragg (NC), and special operations logistics personnel. The WBWF team was lucky to meet Samantha by way of an introduction by last year’s program recipient, Tyr Smank, who met Samantha at another event last year, where his dog, Freedom, made quite the impression on her. When Tyr met Samantha, she had recently lost her son tragically during the final month of his validation training at his first duty station with the Air Force. As Tyr got to know Samantha, he felt sure that she would be a wonderful recipient of this year’s dog, Trooper. Despite her grief, Samantha has made it her mission not only to continue to serve our country honorably but also to keep the memory of her son, Christian, alive.

WBWF Board Member Jeb Burton on the meaning of the Emotional Support Dog Program, “I’m grateful to the various partners that help make this pairing possible. In addition to SpotOn, Golden Corral, Screaming Eagle Ready Mix, and my team owner, John Bommarito, all contributed financially, and Purina Dog Chow made an in-kind product donation to the program this year because they’ve seen the impact that these companions have on the lives of their recipients. I know Trooper and Sam will make a great team, and I’m excited to introduce them!”

Tune into the CW Network on Saturday, October 4th at 4 PM ET to watch Jeb take on the Roval while representing the impactful cause initiative supported by his on track partners!

For public relations inquiries, please contact Tom Dano at tom@jebburton.com.

SpotOn Booth

Location: Charlotte Motor Speedway Fan Zone

Jeb Burton Meet & Greet: 2:30 pm - 3:00 pm ET

About The Ward Burton Wildlife Foundation

The Ward Burton Wildlife Foundation (WBWF) is a public 501(c)3 non-profit organization based in Virginia with national programming reach. Founded in 1996 by former NASCAR driver, Ward Burton, the organization strives to promote the sustainability of our natural resources through conservation, land management, outdoor outreach and educational practices. WBWF has helped landowners conserve over 55K acres of land in perpetuity and owns and manages over 11K acres of land. To learn more, visit www.twbwf.org.

About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport is a NASCAR Xfinity Series team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson and Bommarito Automotive Group President, John Bommarito. Established in 2017, the organization is fueled by an incredible, close-knit team of employees, fans, and sponsors with a focus on integrity in the pursuit of excellence. Our goal is to embrace the journey we’re on and to never give up – whether on the track, in the pits, or in life. To learn more about the team, visit JordanAndersonRacing.com

About SpotOn GPS Fence: SpotOn is the inventor of the world’s first GPS-based virtual fence, offering dogs and their owners the most accurate and consistent GPS containment system on the market with a 99.3% containment rate. Using patented True Location™ technology and a network of 128 satellites, SpotOn eliminates buried wires and base stations, setting up in minutes to work anywhere - even in remote or wooded areas. Recognized with awards including the Inc. 5000 (2023–2025), Pet Innovation Awards (2024, 2025), Popular Mechanics’ “Gear of the Year” (2024), CES Innovation Award (2020), and SXSW Innovation Award finalist (2020), SpotOn is trusted by thousands, with over 9,000 five-star reviews and a near-perfect 4.9 rating on the Apple App Store. Through its SpotOn Gives program, the company has donated over $250,000 to animal welfare nonprofits and is committed to contributing another $100,000 in 2025.

Learn more at www.spotonfence.com.

