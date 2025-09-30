Announcing Edward Burtynsky and Maxim Dondyuk, In Conversation… at UCAF-KUMF Gallery’s 50th Anniversary Gala

TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ukrainian-Canadian Art Foundation - KUMF Gallery are excited to announce internationally renowned Canadian photographer, Edward Burtynsky and acclaimed Ukrainian visual artist, Maxim Dondyuk will be featured, In Conversation… at UCAF-KUMF Gallery’s 50th Anniversary Gala on Saturday, October 18, 2025.

In Conversation… offers a platform for speakers to share their experiences, philosophies, and the motivations behind their work allowing Gala guests to gain insight from two exceptional artists who showcase the intersection of art and environmental awareness.

Edward Burtynsky is celebrated for his striking large-format photographs that capture the impact of industrial processes and human consumption on the natural environment. His work prompts critical conversations about sustainability and the choices we make in a rapidly changing world. Recently, The Great Acceleration, a retrospective solo exhibition at New York’s International Center of Photography highlighted the depth of Burtynsky's investigation into the human alteration of natural landscapes around the world, showing their present fragility and enduring beauty in equal measure.

Maxim Dondyuk, a research-based Ukrainian photographer known for his innovative approach to artistic expression, complements Burtynsky's vision with his own perspectives on the relationship between humanity and the planet. His recent award-winning exhibitions examined the meanings of war, nuclear energy, and their impact on human perception. His exploration of art as a form of activism resonates deeply in today's discussions around climate change and environmental responsibility.

Maxim Dondyuk’s White Series: Meditations on War, will be showcased at CONTACT Gallery - Suite 205 - 80 Spadina Ave., Toronto, ON October 15 - December 19, 2025. Please visit.

Join us on Saturday, October 18, 2025 – 6pm to 11pm at Trident Banquet Hall – 145 Evans Ave. Etobicoke, ON for an inspiring evening. To purchase tickets - CLICK HERE - or by contacting KUMF Gallery - 416 766 6802.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to hear from two visionary leaders in the field of art and environmental consciousness.

