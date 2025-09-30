DataGrail Summit: California Privacy Protection Agency Head Tom Kemp to Deliver Keynote on Protecting State's Privacy Enforcement, Legislation & Federal Safeguards

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As AI accelerates and regulatory pressure mounts, DataGrail is bringing together industry experts at its Privacy Risk Summit on October 21, 2025. This virtual half-day event is designed for privacy, security, legal, and risk professionals responsible for protecting data and ensuring compliance in a rapidly changing regulatory landscape—where AI innovation and compliance risk increasingly collide. Attendees will gain actionable insights and practical guidance to safeguard privacy while fostering innovation and ensuring compliance.

Sessions and speakers include:

Keynote speaker Tom Kemp, executive director of the California Privacy Protection Agency (CPPA), will outline the agency’s vision for advancing privacy in California. He’ll cover stakeholder collaboration, enforcement against data brokers and CCPA violators, defense of state laws and key legislation including a bill promoting OOPS features in browsers and devices.

will outline the agency’s vision for advancing privacy in California. He’ll cover stakeholder collaboration, enforcement against data brokers and CCPA violators, defense of state laws and key legislation including a bill promoting OOPS features in browsers and devices. What’s Next in Privacy: 2025 Trends Shaping the Future – Daniel Barber, CEO of DataGrail, will highlight key data privacy trends defining 2025 and beyond, offering clarity on evolving laws, technology, and consumer expectations.

– Daniel Barber, CEO of DataGrail, will highlight key data privacy trends defining 2025 and beyond, offering clarity on evolving laws, technology, and consumer expectations. Generative AI & Privacy: Risks, Realities, and What Comes Next – Nat Rubio-Licht, senior reporter at The Deep View, will unpack complex privacy challenges and provide practical guidance on safeguarding privacy without slowing down innovation with panelists Jason Clinton, Deputy CISO at Anthropic, Whitney Merrill, head of global privacy and data protection officer at Asana; and Sunil Agrawal, CISO at Glean.

– Nat Rubio-Licht, senior reporter at The Deep View, will unpack complex privacy challenges and provide practical guidance on safeguarding privacy without slowing down innovation with panelists Jason Clinton, Deputy CISO at Anthropic, Whitney Merrill, head of global privacy and data protection officer at Asana; and Sunil Agrawal, CISO at Glean. Staying Ahead of AI and Global Privacy Regulations – This session will provide practical guidance to navigate today’s fragmented regulatory environment, helping organizations prepare for what’s ahead. Panelists include Omer Tene, partner at Goodwin, Shannon Yavorsky, partner at Orrick, and Dr. Gabriela Zanfir-Fortuna, vice president of global privacy, Future of Privacy Forum.

– This session will provide practical guidance to navigate today’s fragmented regulatory environment, helping organizations prepare for what’s ahead. Panelists include Omer Tene, partner at Goodwin, Shannon Yavorsky, partner at Orrick, and Dr. Gabriela Zanfir-Fortuna, vice president of global privacy, Future of Privacy Forum. DataGrail Product Spotlight: AI-Powered Risk Management - Eric Brinkman, DataGrail chief product officer, and Lisa Wang, senior product manager, will explore DataGrail’s industry-leading connectivity and automation with responsible AI, showcasing how it helps privacy teams eliminate risk and stay ahead of ever-evolving privacy threats.

- Eric Brinkman, DataGrail chief product officer, and Lisa Wang, senior product manager, will explore DataGrail’s industry-leading connectivity and automation with responsible AI, showcasing how it helps privacy teams eliminate risk and stay ahead of ever-evolving privacy threats. Peer-to-Peer Breakouts: Navigating Privacy Careers – Led by Adrienne Komogorov of Poppulo, Steve Irlbacher of LastPass, and Alexander Diaz of Collectors, this session offers a collaborative space to share challenges, swap strategies, and gain practical insights from fellow privacy professionals.

– Led by Adrienne Komogorov of Poppulo, Steve Irlbacher of LastPass, and Alexander Diaz of Collectors, this session offers a collaborative space to share challenges, swap strategies, and gain practical insights from fellow privacy professionals. Privacy in Action: Lessons from Data Privacy Customer Heroes - This year's Data Privacy Hero award winners Anna Rogers of nCino, Randy Wood of Cricut, and Jennifer Dickey of Dykema, will share practical lessons from the intersections of privacy, legal, IT, and security—showing how they build trust in their organizations with the commitment to advancing the field of data privacy.



"As privacy continues to be a paramount concern for businesses worldwide, the emergence of generative AI introduces new layers of complexity," said Daniel Barber, CEO, DataGrail. "Our Privacy Risk Summit is designed to empower organizations with the tools and knowledge to not only mitigate these risks but also to leverage privacy as a competitive advantage. We are excited to bring together such a distinguished group of speakers to share their expertise."

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, October 21, 2025

Location: Virtual

Time: Sessions begin at 9:00 AM PDT

Who Should Attend: Privacy, security, and legal professionals

For more information and to register, visit our summit events page for details and registration

