Zenflow Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for First-of-Its-Kind Single-Use Cystoscope

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zenflow, Inc. , a medical device company developing innovative urological solutions, announced it has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the Zenflow Spring® Scope & Camera Control Unit (CCU).

The Zenflow Spring Scope is the first single-use cystoscope of its kind. Featuring a 12 French working channel – more than 80% larger than current single-use models – it enables urologists to perform procedures with improved visualization while maintaining patient comfort.

Flexible cystoscopy is the most common office-based procedure performed by urologists and is essential for diagnosing and treating lower urinary tract conditions. 1 In the United States alone, approximately 1.2 million cystoscopies are performed annually, underscoring its critical role in patient care. 2

Bilal Chughtai, M.D., Chief of Urology at Plainview Hospital and investigator of the Zenflow Spring System said, “This new cystoscope technology delivers clear imaging while also allowing us to provide advanced diagnostics and therapeutics in the comfort of our office. It’s an exciting and much-anticipated innovation in the field.”

“We’re thrilled to receive FDA clearance for Zenflow’s first product,” said Shreya Mehta, CEO of Zenflow. “With advanced imaging, catheter flexibility, and a large working channel, the Spring Scope is a meaningful innovation in its own right, and a key enabler and differentiator for our forthcoming BPH therapy, the Zenflow Spring Implant and Delivery System. This progress reflects our commitment to bringing patient-focused innovation to urologists and their patients.”

About Zenflow

Zenflow, Inc. is a medical device company dedicated to transforming urologic care with superior design and patient-focused innovation. The innovative Spring® System (Spring® Scope, Implant, and Delivery system) was designed to optimize the patient experience for men living with benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) symptoms. The Zenflow Spring Implant and Delivery System is an investigational device and is not yet approved for commercial sale. For more information, visit www.zenflow.com , and follow Zenflow on LinkedIn for the latest updates.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rebecca Novak

Rebecca@RNTCommunications.com

References

Kim J, Gao B, Bhojani N, Zorn KC, Chughtai B, Elterman DS. Micro-cost analysis of single-use vs. reusable cystoscopy in a single-payer healthcare system. Can Urol Assoc J. 2022 Oct;16(10):346-350. doi: 10.5489/cuaj.7828. PMID: 35621291; PMCID: PMC9565074. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9565074/#b2-cuaj-10-346 Cystoscopy Market by Product Type (Flexible, Rigid, Single Use), Technology (3D Visualization, Digital, Fiber Optic), End User, Application - Global Forecast 2025-2032 https://www.360iresearch.com/library/intelligence/cystoscopy

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f68fa201-714c-4107-8d13-c361e86e31b2