Meltwater Recognized with Three Comparably Awards for Employee Happiness and Wellbeing

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meltwater , a global leader in media, social, and consumer intelligence, has been recognized with three Comparably Awards, reflecting the company's dedication to fostering a positive and supportive environment for its employees, driven by its award-winning global culture.

Drawing on anonymous employee feedback across 20 core culture metrics, including work environment, compensation, benefits, and work-life balance, Meltwater received accolades in the following categories:

Happiest Employees

Best Company Perks & Benefits

Best Company Work-Life Balance





“These awards are a reflection of the incredible people who make Meltwater such a special place to work,” said Peyton O’Connor, Chief People Officer at Meltwater. “This recognition is especially important as they represent the voices of our employees. From flexible work arrangements, comprehensive benefits and initiatives that promote a healthy work-life balance, we're committed to building a workplace where people feel valued, supported and motivated.”

With a presence in 50 locations across 25 countries, Meltwater's global culture is rooted in the belief that when the right people are in the right environment, great things happen. Regardless of location, the company is dedicated to providing employees with opportunities to make an impact, learn daily, and receive the support needed to advance their careers.

Comparably Awards are determined by sentiment feedback from current employees who anonymously rate their employers on Comparably.com . The data for these awards was collected over the past 12 months, ensuring an accurate representation of employee experiences.

Earlier this year, Meltwater received six Comparably awards including Best Career Growth, Best Leadership Teams, Best Engineering Teams, Best HR Teams, Best Product & Design Teams, and Best Sales Teams. Meltwater continues to prioritize the well-being and satisfaction of its employees, recognizing that a happy and engaged workforce is essential to the company's ongoing success.

