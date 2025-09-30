Quantum X announced the launch of its revolutionary QXS token on the Quantum X exchange on October 1

New York, USA, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum X, a trailblazer in blockchain and quantum computing innovation, announced today that its native token QXS will launch global trading on the Quantum X exchange on October 1, 2025. This milestone underscores Quantum X's pivotal role in advancing the integration of quantum technology with decentralized finance (DeFi).



About Quantum X and QXS tokens



Quantum X is a U.S.-based tech pioneer that combines quantum computing breakthroughs with blockchain innovation to build next-generation financial infrastructure. Its flagship QXS token serves dual purposes: handling payment network operations and incentivizing node operators, while powering the development of quantum-resistant smart contracts for real-world applications.



QXS core strengths



- Quantum-level security: Using post-quantum cryptography (PQC) standards to defend against future attacks by quantum computers.

- Ultra-fast services: The optimized hierarchical architecture supports high throughput and meets the needs of enterprise applications.

- Ecosystem authorization: Holders can participate in governance, earn pledge rewards, and gain priority access to Quantum X's quantum cloud services.



CEO Statement



Jessica Moore, CEO of Quantum X, said: "The launch of QXS on October 1 is not only a major breakthrough for the Quantum X Exchange, but also the realization of our vision of 'quantum blockchain'. QXS will serve as a bridge between traditional finance and the quantum technology era."



Champion recognition and community awards



Earlier this year, the Quantum X team won first place in a $1 billion AI fund race, which the company said was recognition of its disciplined trading strategy and advanced AI risk management.



To celebrate this achievement and the upcoming QXS release, Quantum X announced a special community appreciation program:



- All new users who sign up for the Quantum X exchange in September will receive a $1,50015-day trial credit account to experience QX AI trading.

- During the promotion, participants can follow automated strategies generated by the QX AI system or real-time trading strategies of the mirror team.

- After the expiration, the $1,500 credit line will be withdrawn, but all profits generated during the trial period remain with the participants and can be withdrawn.



The company said the move was intended to give back to the community, let users experience the power of its AI trading ecosystem directly, and is consistent with QXS's broader adoption.



Details of the list



Starting October 1, users can trade QXS/USDT and QXS/ETH pairs on the Quantum X Exchange (https://QXS-ai.com). During the launch period, liquidity mining and early-stage staking programs will be rolled out simultaneously.



Media contact



Company Name: Quantum X Global Capital LLC



Contact: Elena Montero



Website: http://www.qtx-ai.com/, http://www.quantumxf.com/



Email: support@quantumxf.com



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.

