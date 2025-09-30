BTCLE Announces Bitcoin Layer 2 Framework Focused on Real-World Assets and Governance

Dubai, UAE, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCLE has announced the creation of Bitcoin Layer 2 Limited (L2 Limited), a revolutionary second-layer network that will scale the security model of Bitcoin and ready the network for high-volume, real-world usage.





The Next Era of Value, Trust, and Adoption.

BTCLE is revolutionizing the architecture of modern finance by engineering robust bridges between legacy commerce and the emerging crypto economy.

Leveraging more than three decades of proven leadership in global trade, capital markets, and enterprise strategy, BTCLE team possesses an unparalleled understanding of how decision-makers evaluate risk, allocate capital, and pursue growth. This insight translates into a pioneering framework that seamlessly integrates centralized infrastructures with decentralized innovations unlocking liquidity, enhancing transparency, and accelerating institutional adoption.



Backed by unmatched strong industry alliances and forward-looking strategies, BTCLE delivers a future-ready ecosystem where confidence, governance, and innovation converge to redefine value creation.

Unlike many projects limited to crypto-native traders, BTCLE’s mission is broader: bridging traditional finance with blockchain and making decentralized finance accessible to the general public. At its core, BTCLE is building the foundation for a financial system anchored in Real World Assets (RWA), combining innovation with accessibility to ensure mass adoption.

In a market saturated with thousands of tokens and hype-driven projects, Bitcoin Limited Edition (BTCLE) stands out by embracing strategic scarcity, public and on-chain credibility, and a long-term vision. With a hard cap of only 210,000 tokens, BTCLE positions itself as an ultra-limited digital asset rooted in fairness and decentralization. Currently, only 21,000 BTCLE are in circulation, while the remaining 189,000 BTCLE are securely locked on-chain under a strict 10-year vesting schedule. This structure ensures stability, protects long-term value, and eliminates risks of market manipulation.



Key Pillars of Trust: (Tokenomics)

• 10-Year Token Vesting

• Permanent Liquidity Lock

• Fair Distribution – no whales, no central control

• Smart Contract Renouncement – true decentralization

• Bitcoin Layer 2 Expansion

• Integration of Real World Assets (RWA)

These principles establish BTCLE token as the foundation for Bitcoin Layer 2 Limited, a scalable and secure second-layer blockchain focused on usability and global adoption. BTCLE’s Bitcoin Layer 2 Limited is a purpose-built Layer 2 blockchain anchored to the Bitcoin blockchain, aiming to bridge traditional valuable assets (RWA) with the most scarce, secure, and decentralized piece of digital property: the Bitcoin blockchain.

A Layer 2 Built for Usability and Global Adoption

Bitcoin Layer 2 Limited is being designed as a purpose-built network that combines the immutability and security of Bitcoin with the scalability and efficiency required for mainstream adoption. The mission is clear: create an ecosystem where real-world assets can seamlessly interact with Bitcoin’s network, making the blockchain not only a store of value but also a foundation for global financial innovation.

Governance with Purpose

At the core of this vision is the BTCLE governance token, designed to empower its holders with true participation rights. Beyond simple speculation, BTCLE represents ownership with responsibility; every holder will have the opportunity to vote, propose changes, and directly influence the future of the Layer 2 ecosystem.

Additionally, many incentive mechanisms are being carefully designed around BTCLE token and Layer 2 to fuel growth and adoption, ensuring BTCLE becomes more than a token, it becomes the driving force of a new RWA-powered Bitcoin economy.

Licensed, Transparent, and Trusted

BTCLE is licensed in the USA with a U.S.-registered entity and in the MENA region with an entity based in Dubai, giving the project a foundation of regulatory compliance and great transparency. Backed by a diverse and international team of experts in blockchain, finance, and technology, BTCLE benefits from both global reach and deep industry knowledge.

This trusted foundation ensures that BTCLE is not only built to innovate but also built to last.

Global Presence and Strategic Partnerships

The BTCLE team is actively engaging with the community and industry leaders by participating in world-class blockchain and crypto events. Through direct interaction, the team is opening its doors to investors, partners, and community members who wish to understand the vision more closely.

Strategic collaborations are already in motion, with major announcements scheduled before the end of the year. These partnerships will accelerate BTCLE’s mission of becoming the gateway between real-world assets and the Bitcoin ecosystem, driving both adoption and value creation.

About BTCLE

Bitcoin Limited Edition (BTCLE) is more than just another token—it represents a bold redefinition of scarcity in a market oversaturated with speculative cryptocurrencies and meme coins. As part of a broader vision to launch Bitcoin Layer 2 Limited, BTCLE stands at the forefront of innovation, combining exclusivity, transparency, and decentralization with a long-term roadmap to reshape blockchain finance.

At its core, BTCLE is not simply an investment; it is a vision for the future of finance, where scarcity meets innovation. With the upcoming Bitcoin Layer 2 Limited initiative, we are building a scalable, efficient, and secure second layer anchored to the Bitcoin blockchain—the most secure network in existence.

With a clear goal to bridge Real World Assets (RWA) into crypto, we are providing a simplified and accessible pathway for the next billion users still tied to traditional finance. Through BTCLE governance, stakeholders will help shape a democratized financial system, empowering individuals and communities to participate in this new decentralized economy.



BTCLE Website: https://www.bitcoin-limitededition.com/

Reach out by Email: info@bitcoin-limitededition.com

Follow BTCLE on X: @BitcoinBTCLE (https://x.com/BitcoinBTCLE)

Join the Community in Telegram: https://t.me/BTCLE_Official

