Defiance Launches $TRIL – The Trillion Dollar Club ETF: The New “Magnificent 7” of Global Markets

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defiance ETFs, a leader in innovative and first-mover exchange-traded funds, today announced the launch of the Defiance Trillion Dollar Club Index ETF (NASDAQ: TRIL) , the first ETF designed to give investors exposure to the exclusive group of companies and crypto assets with market capitalizations above $1 trillion (the “Trillion Dollar Assets”).

TRIL seeks to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the BITA Trillion Dollar Club Index, which includes U.S. exchange-listed companies and U.S.-listed crypto ETFs tied to assets valued at $1 trillion or greater. As of September 15, 2025, the trillion-dollar club included Tesla, Alphabet, NVIDIA, Microsoft, Meta Platforms, iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF, Broadcom, Apple, Amazon, and Berkshire Hathaway. These represent the global market leaders driving the AI, cloud, semiconductor, electric vehicle, and digital asset revolutions.

“The Magnificent 7 is a thing of the past. We believe assets over $1 trillion will become the primary proxy for index investing, fueled by the AI revolution and the evolution of Bitcoin. Crossing the trillion-dollar threshold is more than a milestone — it’s a declaration of global dominance,” said Sylvia Jablonski, CIO of Defiance ETFs.

About Defiance

Founded in 2018, Defiance is at the forefront of ETF innovation. Defiance is a leading ETF issuer specializing in thematic, income, and leveraged ETFs. Its first-mover leveraged single-stock and crypto-linked ETFs empower investors to take amplified positions in high-growth themes, providing precise leverage exposure without the need for a margin account.

Important Disclosures

The Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other important information about the investment company. Please read the prospectus and/or summary prospectus carefully before investing. Hard copies can be requested by calling 833.333.9383

Defiance ETFs LLC is the ETF sponsor. The Fund’s investment adviser is Tidal Investments, LLC (“Tidal” or the “Adviser”)

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. As an ETF, the Fund may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund.

Equity Market Risk. Equity securities may experience sudden, unpredictable drops in value or long periods of decline in value due to factors that affect securities markets generally or specific issuers, industries, or sectors.

Crypto Assets and Bitcoin Risk. The Fund does not invest directly in crypto assets but may gain indirect exposure to bitcoin through ETFs. Bitcoin and other crypto assets are highly volatile, subject to fraud, theft, manipulation, forks, regulatory changes, and market disruptions, which can adversely affect the Fund.

Derivatives Risk. The Fund may use swaps and other derivatives to gain exposure to Index components. Derivatives can be more volatile than other investments and may magnify losses.

Sector and Industry Risk. The Fund may concentrate in certain sectors, particularly information technology and semiconductors, making it sensitive to sector-specific developments.

Large-Capitalization Investing. Securities of large-capitalization companies may be relatively mature and slower-growing than smaller companies, and may be less able to adapt quickly to competitive challenges.

Crypto Asset Markets Risk: The crypto asset market, particularly bitcoin, has experienced considerable volatility, leading to market disruptions and erosion of confidence among market participants. This instability and the resultant negative publicity could adversely affect the Fund’s reputation and trading prices. Ongoing market turbulence could significantly impact the value of the Fund’s share. Inclusion of crypto assets in the Index may result in higher volatility for the Fund than if crypto assets were not included in the Index. In addition, there may be periods when crypto assets comprise a significant portion of the Fund, which may lead to increased risk. Non-Diversification Risk. Because the Fund is “non-diversified,” it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it was a diversified fund. As a result, a decline in the value of an investment in a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers could cause the Fund’s overall value to decline to a greater degree than if the Fund held a more diversified portfolio.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is recently organized with no operating history, so investors have no track record on which to base decisions.

Market Capitalization: A company’s market capitalization is determined based on the number of shares outstanding of such company multiplied by such company’s per share price.

The BITA Trillion Dollar Club Index is a financial index, owned and administered by BITA GmbH, that tracks the performance of publicly traded U.S. companies with a market capitalization of $1 trillion or greater. An index is unmanaged and it is not possible to invest directly in an index.

The Magnificent 7 refers to seven leading U.S. technology companies—Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, NVIDIA, Tesla, and Meta—that have driven a significant share of stock market performance in recent years.

Holdings are subject to change. For the funds current holdings please visit www.defianceetfs.com/tril

Diversification does not ensure a profit nor protect against loss in a declining market. Brokerage commissions may be charged on trades.

TRIL is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC

Contact information

David Hanono

info@defianceetfs.com

833.333.9383

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1d8efd93-8633-4923-975c-afac7e91afb9