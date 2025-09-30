ÍL Fund: Switch auction results IBN 38 0101/RIKS 34 1016

ÍL Fund has concluded a switch auction in which owners of IBN 38 0101 were invited to exchange the bonds for inflation-linked RIKS 34 1016 government bonds.

Bids in the nominal amount of 1,420,000,000 kr. were submitted for RIKS 34 1016, and bids in the nominal amount of 1,420,000,000 kr. were accepted at a predetermined clean price of 104.1411. In exchange, ÍL Fund will buy back IBN 38 0101 bonds in the nominal amount of 961,845,345 kr. at a predetermined clean price of 42.7676. The market value of the bonds that were exchanged is 1,586,765,624 kr.

For the arranger: Government Debt Management, tel: +354 569-9994 / e-mail: lanamal@lanamal.is