ASP Isotopes Announces Purchase Order for Enriched Barium-137 from a U.S.-Based Customer

WASHINGTON, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASP Isotopes Inc. NASDAQ: ASPI ("ASP Isotopes” or the “Company”), an advanced materials company dedicated to the development of technology and processes for the production of isotopes for use in multiple industries, today announced that it has received a purchase order from a U.S.-based customer for the supply of enriched Barium-137, with a delivery date during Q1 2026.

Enriched Barium-137: Unlocking Scalable Quantum Computing

The use of high-purity Barium-137 is emerging as a critical enabler of ion-trap quantum computing, one of the leading approaches to building large-scale quantum machines.

By providing a stable and uniform qubit platform, enriched Barium-137 allows for more reliable operation of quantum processors and reduces the complexity of control systems. This improved consistency is essential for scaling from today’s small research systems to tomorrow’s fault-tolerant quantum computers capable of solving real-world problems.

In addition, Barium-137’s favourable optical properties—operating in accessible visible-light wavelengths—make it easier to integrate with existing hardware and support future developments in quantum networking and modular architectures, where multiple processors are linked together to create more powerful systems.

As demand for larger, commercially viable quantum computers accelerates across industries, enriched Barium-137 is expected to become a cornerstone material, helping to bridge the gap between laboratory demonstrations and practical, scalable technologies.

Robert Ainscow, Interim CEO of ASP Isotopes, commented:

"This purchase order for enriched Barium-137 is an important achievement in our strategy to establish ASP Isotopes as a leading supplier of advanced materials to the quantum computing industry. We anticipate growing demand from customers as enriched Barium-137 has the potential to be transformative in enabling scalable architectures. We believe we have the ability to reliably produce and deliver multiple industrial isotopes, such as Barium-137 and Silicon-28. We are excited about the role ASP Isotopes can play in supporting cutting-edge technologies and advancing quantum computing from the laboratory into real-world commercial applications."

Viktor Petkov, Chief Commercial Officer of ASP Isotopes, added:

“This purchase order for enriched Barium-137 is a testament to how our products align with ASP Isotopes’ broader multi-isotope, multi-use, multi-customer electronic gases strategy. This sector is rapidly evolving into one of the most dynamic and significant growth markets in advanced materials. Demand for isotopically pure gases and materials now spans quantum computing, semiconductors, AI capability, data center construction and a wide range of other high-technology applications. By positioning ourselves at the centre of this expanding supply chain, ASP Isotopes is building a scalable business model capable of serving multiple industries while supporting the breakthrough technologies that will shape the future.”

About ASP Isotopes Inc.

ASP Isotopes Inc. is a development stage advanced materials company dedicated to the development of technology and processes to produce isotopes for use in multiple industries. The Company employs proprietary technology, the Aerodynamic Separation Process (“ASP technology”). The Company’s initial focus is on producing and commercializing highly enriched isotopes for the healthcare and technology industries. The Company also plans to enrich isotopes for the nuclear energy sector using Quantum Enrichment technology that the Company is developing. The Company has isotope enrichment facilities in Pretoria, South Africa, dedicated to the enrichment of isotopes of elements with a low atomic mass (light isotopes).

There is a growing demand for isotopes such as Silicon-28, which will enable quantum computing, and Molybdenum-100, Molybdenum-98, Zinc-68, Ytterbium-176, and Nickel-64 for new, emerging healthcare applications, as well as Chlorine-37, Lithium-6, and Uranium-235 for green energy applications. We believe the ASP technology (Aerodynamic Separation Process) is ideal for enriching low and heavy atomic mass molecules. For more information, please visit www.aspisotopes.com.

