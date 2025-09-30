Xeriant Initiates Certification Process with September Production of NEXBOARD Panels

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant, Inc. (OTCQB: XERI) ("Xeriant" or “the Company”), a company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of advanced materials and transformative technologies, today announced the successful completion of its September production run for NEXBOARD™, the Company’s next-generation eco-friendly composite construction panel. This limited production was primarily for the purpose of officially starting the certification process and for providing samples to the dozens of prospective clients involved in the construction industry. A representative from the certification testing agency was present at the contract manufacturer to document the manufacturing process and quality control procedures.

“The batch we ran last week showed that NEXBOARD can be made at scale and at the highest standards of quality and uniformity, which are critical accomplishments as we ramp up production,” said Keith Duffy, CEO of Xeriant. “The next step is to complete the certification tests themselves, which are being scheduled at the lab.”

NEXBOARD’s design supports green building certifications, aligns with circular economy objectives, and meets the increasingly stringent building safety codes worldwide. Constructed primarily from recycled plastic and fiber waste, NEXBOARD uses nanotechnology to provide exceptional durability with resistance to fire, water, mold, insects, cracking and abrasion, features that make it uniquely suited to replace traditional building panels that underperform in extreme conditions.

The green construction materials market is projected to reach USD 1.8 trillion by 2030, according to a June 2024 World Economic Forum report. This growth is driven by increasing demand for sustainable, eco-friendly materials like NEXBOARD, addressing the construction industry’s 60% resource consumption and 40% of global CO2 emissions. Xeriant’s NEXBOARD is strategically positioned to meet these evolving demands across both conventional and smart building markets.

About Xeriant, Inc.

Xeriant, Inc. is dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative technologies, including advanced materials, which can be successfully integrated and deployed across multiple industrial sectors. We seek to partner with and acquire strategic interests in visionary companies that accelerate this mission. Xeriant’s advanced materials line is marketed under the DUREVER™ brand, and includes NEXBOARD™, an eco-friendly, patent-pending composite construction panel made from plastic and fiber waste, designed to replace products such as drywall, plywood, OSB, MDF, MgO board and other materials used in construction.

