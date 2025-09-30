Infinidat Enhances the InfiniBox® G4 Family to Make High-End Enterprise Storage More Compact, More Energy-Efficient, and More Cost-Effective

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat, a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced the expansion of its InfiniBox® G4 family of next-gen enterprise storage solutions with a series of enhancements and a new smaller form-factor model: the InfiniBox™ SSA G4 F24 all-flash family, which delivers high-end storage in a reduced footprint with superior Green IT power-efficiency − and at an unprecedented lower entry price point for a high-end enterprise storage solution. The evolution of the InfiniBox G4 family is making high-end enterprise storage more accessible to a broader range of enterprises, extending the powerful capabilities of the award-winning InfiniBox G4 to upgrade data infrastructures without any disruption.

“We continue to expand and enhance our InfiniBox G4 family, enabling enterprise customers and service providers to store larger quantities of data more efficiently, have easier access to advanced storage capabilities, benefit from flexible capacity management, free up rack space and floorspace, and reduce energy consumption for a greener storage infrastructure at a better power cost-efficiency per terabyte of storage,” said Eric Herzog, CMO at Infinidat. “Our award-winning InfiniBox G4 family of enterprise storage solutions keeps getting better and better! Not only does it address a broad range of enterprise applications, workloads, and use cases, but it also provides feature-rich options, extensive protocol support – now including S3 Object – and comprehensive data services. This is why customers love the G4 and regularly express their appreciation for how much Infinidat is investing in the InfiniBox G4 platform as the #1 alternative to legacy storage incumbents in the industry.”

Infinidat is building on the innovation and the success of the InfiniBox G4, which was launched in 2024, by expanding the line with the InfiniBox SSA G4 F24NT, an NVMe TLC flash solution offering at a lower entry price point – requiring only 11RU that starts at 77 terabytes (TB) usable capacity. Equipped with the powerful capabilities of the InfiniBox SSA G4 platform and InfuzeOS™ features, the new SSA G4 F24 family of all-flash solutions can be installed in a customer’s existing data center racks, at a colocation facility, or at an enterprise’s remote locations – such as major office or factory deployments. Additionally, in Q4 2025, Infinidat will add NVMe QLC flash modules in 30TB and 60TB capacities to the portfolio.

Attributes of the new InfiniBox SSA G4 F24 all-flash family include:



31% smaller physical configuration for a more efficient power profile, resulting in a greener, more sustainable IT solution

29% lower entry price point than the original small form-factor of the InfiniBox SSA G4

45% reduction in power per petabyte (PBu), which means less power usage, less use of coolant chemicals, and a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions

28% more capacity in the smaller footprint

Up to 2X better bandwidth performance and over 32% better overall performance

Full stack of InfiniSafe® software’s comprehensive cyber storage security technology that comes at no charge with the InfiniBox G4 solution

In addition, new enhancements to the InfiniBox G4 family represent a suite of capabilities and options that address evolving enterprise customer needs and advance enterprise storage with precision and flexibility. These enhancements include:

Shift of the InfiniBox SSA offerings from a "partially populated" model to a new "scale-up" model , fundamentally altering how customers can now expand their storage solutions with ease. Instead of pre-determined 20% capacity increments (60%, 80%, 100%), the new InfiniBox SSA models provide more flexible upgrade capacities and options. As always, customer upgrades are non-disruptive.





, fundamentally altering how customers can now expand their storage solutions with ease. Instead of pre-determined 20% capacity increments (60%, 80%, 100%), the new InfiniBox SSA models provide more flexible upgrade capacities and options. As always, customer upgrades are non-disruptive. Massive scale-up to 33PB effective capacity in a single rack for the InfiniBox Hybrid family , enhancing capacity management capabilities and supporting the growth of customers. This scalable option is part of Infinidat’s strategy to continue to address new use cases and applications for its customers, as well as extending its powerful consolidation capabilities. Additionally, the 33PB effective InfiniBox Hybrid will continue Infinidat’s success as a powerful backup target device, with shorter backup windows, reduced backup restoration times, and cyber storage resilience and recovery with a guaranteed Recovery Time Objective (RTO) of one minute or less, regardless of the backup repository size.



This enhanced, higher effective capacity is enabled by an increase from the existing 60-drive enclosure to a 78-drive enclosure with the SAS-4 media interface in a similar footprint for a denser form-factor. This almost doubling of capacity from the original G4 maximum of 17.2PB effective capacity to 33PB effective is made possible by the increased drive count enclosures and the addition of 24TB hard disk drives. The 24TB disk drives will be available in Q4 2025.





, enhancing capacity management capabilities and supporting the growth of customers. This scalable option is part of Infinidat’s strategy to continue to address new use cases and applications for its customers, as well as extending its powerful consolidation capabilities. Additionally, the 33PB effective InfiniBox Hybrid will continue Infinidat’s success as a powerful backup target device, with shorter backup windows, reduced backup restoration times, and cyber storage resilience and recovery with a guaranteed Recovery Time Objective (RTO) of one minute or less, regardless of the backup repository size. Expansion of Infinidat’s native OS support, embedding native to the InfuzeOS operating system, the S3 Object protocol. Providing S3 Object support natively in the operating system sets Infinidat apart from the majority of the competition, which continues to treat the S3 protocol as a bolt-on feature. Native S3 Object protocol support joins the long-term block and file protocols native to the InfuzeOS. The expansion of S3 Object enables InfiniBox arrays to natively support file, block, and object in the same array. Infinidat is also updating its NFS support to NFSv4.1.



The enhanced G4 family comes with the same unparalleled performance guarantees, availability guarantees, and cybersecurity guarantees that have distinguished Infinidat. All of Infinidat’s solutions are powered by the industry acclaimed InfuzeOS, providing a seamless experience in operational controls, on-premises or in the cloud, regardless of the system that is deployed.

Supporting Quotes

Analysts

“Infinidat is delivering all the right things in their latest enhancements for the InfiniBox G4 family – higher efficiency, Green IT, reduced entry price point, more flexible scaling options, larger capacity in a more compact form-factor, and expanded native protocol support with the addition of object/S3. In 2024, Infinidat delivered a very innovative enterprise storage solution that set new benchmarks with the InfiniBox G4. In 2025, the progression of the G4 is extending the reach of the G4 beyond existing customers and into new enterprise customers. Infinidat is making it easier for large enterprises to deploy the InfiniBox G4 for a broader range of applications and workloads. The G4 is gaining extensive additional momentum,” said Ashish Nadkarni, Group Vice President and General Manager, Worldwide Infrastructure at IDC .





at . “Infinidat’s expansion of its InfiniBox G4 solution reflects a broader market shift. In particular, organizations are demanding enterprise-class availability, cyber resilience, and performance at lower entry points. By reducing capacity thresholds and adding flexibility and scale, Infinidat is positioning itself to compete not only in the traditional high-end storage segment but also in a broader set of enterprise use cases. As the storage market becomes increasingly competitive, the company's enhancements signal a focus on aligning with customer value around resilience, efficiency, and choice,” said Dave Vellante, Chief Analyst at theCUBE Research.



Channel Partners

"Our enterprise customers depend on scalable, sustainable, and highly efficient storage solutions. We are very pleased to see Infinidat continue to expand and innovate the InfiniBox G4 enterprise storage platform to support our mutual enterprise customers with powerful technical and business value, offering high-end storage in a very compact form-factor, with excellent performance, and at a lower entry price point,” said Neal Callahan, COO at Sycomp .





at . “Infinidat’s new enhancements are attractive because they include simple, non-disruptive upgrades, which means we can enhance our enterprise customers’ storage infrastructure seamlessly while their applications and workloads continue to operate at full performance. Plus, Infinidat is delivering a double benefit by continuing to drive dramatically better data center and storage system power efficiency, providing Green IT that not only yields significant environmental advantages, but also substantial economic advantages for our customers,” said Kurt Schnieders, President and Chief Strategy Officer at Advizex .





at . “At NTT DATA, we are very impressed with the innovation and direction that Infinidat is taking with their InfiniBox G4 storage solutions. Through our close partnership, we are bringing enterprise customers the combined strength of NTT DATA’s global expertise and Infinidat’s cutting-edge technology. Infinidat continues to add new capabilities, reinforcing the trust that clients place in both of our organizations. The InfiniBox G4 is a truly powerful enterprise storage system, delivering unmatched performance, flexibility, and resilience. Together, NTT DATA and Infinidat are enabling our clients to accelerate their digital transformation with confidence,” said José Pelaez, Head of Alliances, IBIO & LATAM at NTT DATA.



Customer

“Infinidat continues to stand out as a key enterprise partner for us. The InfiniBox G4 system delivers 100% availability and top performance while reducing the footprint by 31%, which streamlines our planning for future growth and broader deployment of their solutions at US Signal. Gaining 28% more capacity in less space is a significant advantage, and it supports our commitment to sustainable, green IT infrastructure. The G4 F24ST’s sevenfold improvement in power efficiency over its closest competitor underscores Infinidat’s leadership in this space,” said John White, COO at US Signal.



Additional Information

For more details, go to the following blog posts that accompany today’s announcement at the links below:

About Infinidat

Infinidat provides enterprises and service providers with a platform-native primary and secondary storage architecture that delivers comprehensive data services based on InfiniVerse®. This unique platform delivers outstanding IT operating benefits, support for modern workloads across on-premises and hybrid multi-cloud environments. Infinidat's cyber resilient-by-design infrastructure, consumption-based performance, 100% availability, and cyber security guaranteed SLAs align with enterprise IT and business priorities. Infinidat’s award-winning platform-native data services and acclaimed white glove service are continuously recommended by customers. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com.

Connect with Infinidat

About Infinidat

Read our blog

Follow us on X

Join us on LinkedIn

Visit us on Facebook

See us on YouTube

Be our partner

Media Contact

Infinidat

Sapna Capoor

Director of Global Communications

scapoor@infinidat.com I Mobile: +44 (0) 7789684159