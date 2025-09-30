Premier Truck Rental Launches a New, Customer-Focused Website

Fort Wayne, IN, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Truck Rental (PTR), a nationwide custom fleet truck and trailer rental provider, announces the launch of its new, redesigned website.



The new website delivers a modern, streamlined digital experience that reflects PTR’s growth, culture, and commitment to customers. With filterable fleet and upfit catalogs, product comparison tables, expanded industry content, and quick access to 24/7 Field Service support, the site demonstrates how PTR continues to support and grow with those who are furthering North America’s infrastructure.



These updates reflect our commitment to making the rental experience simple, efficient, and reliable for our customers. The new site is designed to help crews choose the right trucks, trailers, and upfits to get the job done safely and effectively. It also provides direct access to troubleshooting resources and our 24/7 field service team, who are always ready to step in and support crews in the field.



“At PTR, we approach every fleet challenge as if it were our own, and this new website is another way we’re sharing knowledge and solutions across the industry,” said Jason Gold, CEO of Premier Truck Rental.



Premier Truck Rental’s refreshed website is designed to provide customers and partners with an improved resource for exploring solutions and services. It highlights real-world applications, success stories, and the ways that PTR consistently delivers measurable impact for customers utilizing fleet rentals as a balanced part of their fleet management process.



Explore fleet rental solutions on PTR’s new website at www.rentptr.com.

About Premier Truck Rental (PTR)

Premier Truck Rental (PTR) is a trusted fleet solutions provider committed to precision, reliability, and customer-first service. With more than 30 years of industry expertise and over a decade under the PTR banner, our family-owned company operates from headquarters in Indiana and Texas, supporting projects nationwide.



Recognized three years in a row on NAFA’s Top 100 Commercial Fleets of America, PTR specializes in custom work trucks and trailers designed to meet the unique needs of construction and utility contractors. Our mission is simple: Equip the industries that build, move, and power America’s infrastructure — one fleet at a time.



At PTR, we treat your fleet challenges like our own — delivering tailored solutions, fast responses, and dedicated service to keep your projects moving forward.

