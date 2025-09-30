Mythmaker Labs and OPCO Advisory Launch Strategic Partnership to Transform Go-To-Market for Capital Markets Fintechs

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital markets fintechs face a critical challenge: converting early traction into the credibility needed to close institutional deals. Most lack the relationships to reach key decision-makers and the operating expertise to turn interest into revenue.

Mythmaker Labs and OPCO Advisory today announced a strategic partnership that directly addresses this gap, delivering trusted institutional access with proven playbooks that convert pipeline into measurable growth.

"Compressed market cycles have made flawless execution table stakes," said Oliver King, CEO at Mythmaker Labs. "This partnership gives fintechs something they desperately need — direct access to the right doors and operating systems needed to walk through them successfully."

"This partnership aligns two critical ingredients for growth," said Glenn Lesko, Managing Partner at OPCO Advisory. "OPCO brings deep industry expertise and years of relationship capital, while Mythmaker provides the discipline to execute. Together, we give fintechs a better path to market."

The partnership provides fintech firms with a fully integrated go-to-market capability: curated access to decision-makers, proven engagement frameworks, and automated support that scales with growth. This unified model replaces the fragmented patchwork of advisors, consultants, and vendors that often drain resources without delivering results.

About OPCO Advisory

OPCO Advisory is a capital markets consultancy specializing in ecosystem development, strategic growth, and operational excellence for both financial institutions and fintech innovators. Learn more at opcollc.com.

About Mythmaker Labs

Mythmaker Labs is an AI operations studio that designs and powers go-to-market engines for financial services and capital markets firms. Learn more at mythmaker.io.

Media Contact

Oliver King

oliver@mythmaker.io