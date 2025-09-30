Weatherford Hosts FWRD 2025 Digital Conference, Showcasing Next-Generation Energy Technologies

HOUSTON, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) (“Weatherford” or the “Company”) today announced its flagship FWRD 2025 Conference, taking place September 30 – October 1 at the JW Marriott in Houston. The event convenes energy leaders, technology innovators, and technical experts from across the sector to exchange insights on digital transformation and showcase technologies reshaping the life of the well.

Through keynotes, interactive panels, and hands-on workshops, FWRD 2025 explores the rapid rate of change across the industry, spotlighting innovations that are redefining how we work. With insights from customers, partners, and industry experts, the event looks at the technologies driving today and shaping tomorrow.

The conference highlights critical topics shaping the industry, including:

Waves of Change: Driving Offshore Excellence Through Technology, Digital Innovation, and Collaboration

Driving Offshore Excellence Through Technology, Digital Innovation, and Collaboration Securing Energy : Navigating the Cybersecurity Landscape in Oil & Gas

: Navigating the Cybersecurity Landscape in Oil & Gas Optimizing the Reservoir: Driving Production Performance Through Strategy, Technology Innovation, and Data



Girish Saligram, President and Chief Executive Officer of Weatherford, commented, “FWRD 2025 reflects our belief that the energy industry is at an inflection point. By combining cutting-edge technologies with the expertise of our people and the insights of our customers and partners, Weatherford is shaping the next era of performance and reliability. This event demonstrates how innovation and collaboration can unlock new opportunities for our industry and create lasting value.”

Key Technology Highlights

Weatherford Industrial Intelligence: A transformative digital portfolio that fuses physical operations with data foundations and cross-disciplinary execution. Weatherford Industrial Intelligence is a portfolio that moves beyond simply collecting data or controlling assets by contextualizing the physical world through physics-based and data-driven software. This approach delivers actionable insights for every end user, from engineers to executives, resulting in greater reliability, improved efficiency, and elevated performance across the energy value chain.

A transformative digital portfolio that fuses physical operations with data foundations and cross-disciplinary execution. Weatherford Industrial Intelligence is a portfolio that moves beyond simply collecting data or controlling assets by contextualizing the physical world through physics-based and data-driven software. This approach delivers actionable insights for every end user, from engineers to executives, resulting in greater reliability, improved efficiency, and elevated performance across the energy value chain. Managed Pressure Wells (MPW): Extending field-proven pressure management across the entire well lifecycle to deliver higher-quality wells with fewer surprises. Through its new Managed Pressure Wells Center of Excellence in Houston, Weatherford applies Managed Pressure Drilling principles beyond drilling to new applications, enabling safer, more reliable, and more efficient well construction. The Center also provides real-time operating capability to support customers in the field.

Extending field-proven pressure management across the entire well lifecycle to deliver higher-quality wells with fewer surprises. Through its new Managed Pressure Wells Center of Excellence in Houston, Weatherford applies Managed Pressure Drilling principles beyond drilling to new applications, enabling safer, more reliable, and more efficient well construction. The Center also provides real-time operating capability to support customers in the field. SENSE Fiber Optics and AMP™ All-Electric Completions: Together, these technologies transform subsurface data into actionable performance. SENSE Fiber Optics provides real-time visibility across the wellbore, monitoring flow, integrity, and seismic activity, while AMP All-Electric Completions enable operators to act on that insight through precise inflow control and gas lift optimization. The result is smarter reservoir management, reduced intervention costs, and maximized production efficiency.

Together, these technologies transform subsurface data into actionable performance. SENSE Fiber Optics provides real-time visibility across the wellbore, monitoring flow, integrity, and seismic activity, while AMP All-Electric Completions enable operators to act on that insight through precise inflow control and gas lift optimization. The result is smarter reservoir management, reduced intervention costs, and maximized production efficiency. Optimax™ Valve: The latest evolution of Weatherford’s trusted downhole deployment isolation valve. Optimax improves pressure control and well integrity while eliminating hydraulic control lines. In deepwater trials, it accelerated completions and reduced intervention needs, saving operators days of rig time while enhancing safety and operational reliability.

The latest evolution of Weatherford’s trusted downhole deployment isolation valve. Optimax improves pressure control and well integrity while eliminating hydraulic control lines. In deepwater trials, it accelerated completions and reduced intervention needs, saving operators days of rig time while enhancing safety and operational reliability. Rotaflex® PowerMag System: A step-change in artificial lift performance, combining high-volume, long-stroke rod lift with the continuous efficiency of a permanent magnet motor and ForeSite® Power Regenerative VSD. The system delivers higher production with significantly lower energy consumption. In North America, operators reported double-digit reductions in energy costs alongside improved production efficiency.

A step-change in artificial lift performance, combining high-volume, long-stroke rod lift with the continuous efficiency of a permanent magnet motor and ForeSite® Power Regenerative VSD. The system delivers higher production with significantly lower energy consumption. In North America, operators reported double-digit reductions in energy costs alongside improved production efficiency. Magnus® Saker Rotary Steerable System: Boasts 39 upgrades from legacy rotary steerable technology, delivering longer runs powered by turbine generators, improved directional control in harsh formations, and fewer interruptions. Designed for durability and scalability, it combines advanced engineering with heavy-duty vibration resistance to set a new standard in rotary steerable performance.

Weatherford delivers innovative energy services that integrate proven technologies with advanced digitalization to create sustainable offerings for maximized value and return on investment. Our world-class experts partner with customers to optimize their resources and realize the full potential of their assets. Operators choose us for strategic solutions that add efficiency, flexibility, and responsibility to any energy operation. The Company conducts business in approximately 75 countries and has approximately 17,300 team members representing more than 110 nationalities and 310 operating locations. Visit weatherford.com for more information and connect with us on social media.

