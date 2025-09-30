IBN Announces Beeline Holdings Inc. CEO Nick Liuzza Featured in Exclusive Benzinga Podcast Interview Highlighting Beeline’s AI-powered, Digital Mortgage Platform

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce that Nick Liuzza, CEO of Beeline Holdings (NASDAQ: BLNE), a technology-driven, digital mortgage platform, was recently featured in an exclusive podcast interview with Benzinga Director of Customer Success, Ryan Faloona.

In the podcast, Liuzza emphasizes that Beeline’s unique, AI-powered, digital platform simplifies and expedites mortgage loan applications and title services for the Company’s niche market - the 100 million millennials and Gen Zs seeking to purchase a home in a way that caters to their online lifestyle.

“We built our platform and all of our tools for the generation that grew up with these phones in their pockets,” Liuzza said. “They shop differently than you and I do. We offer a wider variety of mortgage programs than those other mortgage lenders do as well…so, if you don’t qualify for a conventional Freddie or Fannie mortgage, it’s game over. As opposed to Beeline, our AI will direct you to a whole new suite of products that are more designed for the gig economy.”

Beeline’s AI will make a decision within seven or eight minutes and give customers a 90% certainty about whether or not they qualify for a mortgage.

“So if you’re not sure you can qualify for a conventional mortgage, you should come to us first because we’re going to offer you a bank statement loan or a DSCR loan. These loans are designed for the gig economy,” Liuzza said. Baby boomers will also find welcome mortgage options with Beeline’s offerings, he added.

Beeline’s debt-free status, and the Company’s announcement that it will be cash-flow positive in January, strikes a positive note with shareholders. Liuzza revealed his own investment of $16 million into the Company, along with significant stock purchases by other insiders, illustrates the high confidence level of senior management in Beeline’s future.

“This is going to transform the industry and catapult this small, little creative company that’s addressing the needs of this generation … with a product that doesn’t exist in the market, as of right now, by other mortgage lenders,” Liuzza said.

To listen and view Liuzza’s discussion with Benzinga, please visit: Exclusive Interview: Beeline Holdings CEO, Nick Liuzza (NASDAQ: BLNE)

About Beeline Holdings, Inc.

Beeline Holdings, Inc. is a trailblazing mortgage fintech transforming the way people access property financing. Through its fully digital, AI-powered platform, Beeline delivers a faster, smarter path to home loans—whether for primary residences or investment properties. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Beeline is reshaping mortgage origination with speed, simplicity, and transparency at its core.

Learn more about Beeline at makeabeeline.com

Investor Relations – Contact

ir@makeabeeline.com

Media – Contact

press@makeabeeline.com

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

512.354.7000 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding expected or projected financial condition and operating performance in the future, the company's prospects and ability to achieve various milestones, anticipated trends in the mortgage loan industry and the company's prospective new technology offerings and strategic partnerships and initiatives, as well as the anticipated or potential benefits of these efforts. Forward-looking statements are prefaced by words such as "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "could," "may," "will," "should," "would," "intend," "seem," "potential," "appear," "continue," "future," "believe," "estimate," "forecast," "project," and similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. We caution you, therefore, against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including, without limitation, the possibility that estimates, projections and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based prove to be incorrect, future interest rate changes, the state of the U.S. economy and inflation, the future of U.S. tariff policy and other regulatory developments, our need for additional capital to meet future goals and milestone targets, our ability to attract homeowners to our products and services, the demand for and success of our services, technology and collaborations, the ability of us and third parties on which we depend to comply with applicable regulatory requirements, the risk that software and technology infrastructure on which we depend fail to perform as designed or intended, and the Risk Factors contained in our Form 10-K filed April 15, 2025. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this presentation speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.