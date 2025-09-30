Innerflo Expands Beyond Stress Relief With New Focus and Productivity Features

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innerflo.me started as a simple solution to manage stress, but the latest update introduces new features designed to improve productivity and concentration. Users will not only be able to begin with stress-relief sessions but also choose “focus” option. All subscribers will gain access to both categories, making the platform more flexible for different needs.

Expanding From Stress to Focus

Until now, every subscriber has started with stress-relief sessions tailored to their personal binaural beat frequencies. With the new update, users who prefer productivity can instead choose focus tracks.

These tracks are built on faster-frequency binaural beats, which research has linked to heightened alertness, better information processing, and sustained attention during mentally demanding tasks.

This flexibility lets people shift between categories depending on their day: a user might start the morning with stress-relief audio to reduce anxiety, then switch to focus sessions in the afternoon to maintain concentration through long study sessions or extended work projects.

By giving equal weight to stress relief and focus, Innerflo expands from a relaxation tool to a dual solution for wellness and performance.

About Innerflo

InnerFlo.me is a web app that creates personalized binaural beat plans tailored to your stress patterns, goals, and feedback. It offers custom audio tracks, progress tracking, and works seamlessly on any device.

Innerflo was built with the vision of making sound-based wellness both accessible and rooted in science. By blending research, music, and user feedback, the company develops adaptive soundscapes tailored to each individual, moving away from the one-size-fits-all approach.

Binaural beats work by playing slightly different audio frequencies in each ear, for example, 40 Hz in the left ear and 44 Hz in the right. The brain perceives the 4 Hz difference as a new rhythm, which can help guide brain activity into specific states. Slower rhythms are linked to relaxation and reduced cortisol, while faster ones support alertness and focus.

Innerflo uses these ideas to make audio plans that match your stress levels and goals. Experts in music and brain science built the app to help reset your nervous system in just 10 to 15 minutes. For many people, it's an easy way to manage stress and focus better, without needing medication.

User Experiences and Impact

Many Innerflo users highlight how it fits into their routines without feeling intrusive. For example, students often use the web app before studying to create a ritual that helps them transition into focus mode quickly, sometimes even more effectively than a cup of coffee.

Others report starting with stress reduction but soon discovering that the focus tracks help them power through tasks like long spreadsheets at work, maintaining their energy and attention. This smooth integration is what makes Innerflo effective: you just open the web app, press play, and immediately benefit from its features.

Ready to Experience a New Kind of Balance?

If you already use the web app, you’ll get the update automatically. New users can choose to start with stress relief or focus, and get full access either way.

If you want to manage stress and improve focus, this is a chance to try a science-backed tool that fits your routine. You can check out the update now on the Innerflo website .

