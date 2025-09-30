Barnes & Noble College Launches Campus to Career, a NEW Offering to Help Students Build Real-World Skills to Enter the Workforce

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barnes & Noble College (BNC), a Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) company and leading solutions provider for higher education, today announced the launch of Campus to Career — a new offering designed to equip college students with the tools, resources and insights they need to help transition from the classroom to the workplace.

Campus to Career offers a curated collection of products available both in-store and online, along with an exclusive digital hub powered by Home From College (H\FC) that connects students at BNC-partner schools with real-world opportunities at Fortune 500 companies and startups, plus a wide range of career readiness resources and tools to help them navigate today’s job market.

A select number of campus bookstores feature a collection of career-focused products in-store, including exclusive offerings from No Particular Order, along with products from leading brands such as Microsoft, Dagne Dover, STM, and others. All BNC stores offer a career-focused collection online, including notebooks, planners, professional laptops, tech accessories, and career-help books.

Campus to Career is another example of how Barnes & Noble College enhances the campus bookstore’s relevance by providing innovative services and resources that extend well beyond course materials and school merchandise.

“Graduating students often face challenges in developing the essential skills needed to transition into the professional world successfully,” said Celeste Risimini-Johnson, Chief Merchandise & Operations Officer, Barnes & Noble College. “Campus to Career supports students by providing the tools, resources, and guidance they need to navigate job applications, interviews, and their transition into the workforce.”

The launch of Campus to Career comes at a time when the gap between college and career readiness remains a concern for both students and employers. According to a 2025 Intelligent.com survey, nearly one in four hiring managers (24%) stated that recent graduates aren’t prepared for their interviews. At the same time, more than 43% of four-year students and 21% of two-year students have sought resume assistance from their campus career centers*, underscoring a clear demand for practical tools and solutions. Campus to Career helps support that need by offering targeted resources and guidance — empowering students to build essential skills, navigate the job search process, and confidently enter the workplace.

*Inside Higher Ed/College Pulse survey, 2023

