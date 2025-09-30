Flashforge Launches AD5X Multi-Color 3D Printer in the U.S., Already Climbing Bestseller Rankings

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As one of the early pioneers in consumer 3D printing, Flashforge has always had a knack for turning its products into hits. From the Adventurer, the Creator, to the Finder series, these printers have dominated Amazon bestseller lists for years and earned recommendations from leading media outlets worldwide. The high-speed Adventure 5M (AD5M), in particular, held the #1 spot on Amazon U.S. for 13 consecutive months. Now, this streak of success continues with the new multi-color printer—AD5X. Within just one week of launch, it quickly climbed Amazon's bestseller rankings, laying a solid foundation to become the next major hit in the U.S. market.





One key factor behind AD5X's rapid rise is its innovative design. Its all-in-one body not only gives it a sleek, more compact look but also significantly improves space efficiency—standing in stark contrast to the split-style multi-color setups common on the market. This unique advantage earned AD5X the Silver Winner at the 2025 London Design Awards, marking authoritative recognition in the field of industrial design.





AD5X also strikes a compelling balance between performance and price. Its self-developed Intelligent Filament System (IFS) offers both ease of use and stable output, and it's compatible with a wide range of filaments to meet diverse user needs. Equipped with a standard hardened steel nozzle, it can handle engineering filaments such as PLA-CF and PETG-CF, as well as flexible filaments like TPU—giving it professional-grade capabilities rarely seen in a consumer 3D printer. Priced around $379.99, few competitors can match this combination of performance and affordability.





The recent news that the AD5X has arrived at all 29 Micro Center stores across the U.S. has become a hot topic in the industry. Now, consumers can not only purchase the printer on online platforms like Amazon but also experience and buy it firsthand in-store. This move garnered widespread attention, with coverage from thousands of media outlets, including Yahoo Finance, Associated Press, and Dow Jones MarketWatch. Top industry influencers also visited stores for hands-on reviews and shared their experiences on social media, further amplifying the buzz. By combining online and offline channels with strong media and community engagement, AD5X is well-positioned for sustained sales growth and to become a breakout hit.

By leveraging Flashforge's hit-making legacy, coupled with design innovations, performance upgrades, and expanded distribution, AD5X ticks all the boxes for a standout product. It represents another leap forward in consumer 3D printing and strengthens Flashforge's influence in the U.S. market. With extensive media coverage and ongoing social buzz, the brand's visibility is growing fast, creating a powerful online-offline synergy. While other leading brands like Bambu Lab and Anycubic remain highly visible, Flashforge's rising momentum positions it as one of the most noteworthy names in the industry. Notably, it will also be featured in the upcoming Prime Day sale, with special offers you won't want to miss—stay tuned.

