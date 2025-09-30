Confido Health raises $10M to expand AI voice agents beyond scheduling, transforming healthcare’s most common patient front door

New York, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Even in 2025, 81% of patients still hit the phones to reach their doctors. For many, it means being stuck on hold, navigating confusing phone menus, or waiting days for a callback. For providers, front desks are overloaded and staffing shortages make access hard to scale. Patient frustration and staff burnout feed into each other, eroding loyalty and making every interaction harder. Confido Health is solving this problem with AI-powered voice agents built specifically for healthcare.

The company today announced a $10 million Series A to expand its platform, bringing its total funding to $13 million. The round was led by Blume Ventures, with participation from new investors such as Schema Ventures, Vicus Ventures and also existing investors Together Fund, DeVC, and Medmountain Ventures, as well as strategic healthcare operators from Innovaccer, Memora Health, and a roster of Confido customers.





Confido Health founders: Vichar Shroff and Chetan Reddy.

Confido’s system replaces the phone tree entirely. Its voice agents answer on the first ring, authenticate the caller, check eligibility, and intelligently resolve what the patient is asking for – whether that’s a referral, refill, intake, payment, status update, or appointment booking. When complex edge cases need human expertise, the system smoothly warm-transfers to staff, and every interaction is written back to the EHR or PMS. In a healthcare market where less than half of patient calls get resolved on the first attempt, Confido is built to answer, resolve, and document everything in one call.

The timing couldn’t be more urgent. According to the American Hospital Association, providers are facing deep financial pressures that strain their ability to offer 24/7 access. At the same time, demand for automated solutions is surging, with multiple startups raising funding in 2025. Confido stands apart by handling a wide variety of workflows beyond just scheduling, making it a single point of contact for patient access and delivering a stronger return on investment. In just the past eight months, Confido has grown 10x, now providing round-the-clock access to more than 1 million patients, up from 150,000 in December 2024.

That expansiveness is especially valuable for private equity-backed groups and multi-site operators managing dozens of clinics or facilities. By consolidating patient access into one platform, Confido allows them to unify patient experience, reduce overhead, and scale faster across their portfolios. With automation rates above 80% and seamless integration into existing phone and EHR/PMS systems, practices achieve faster resolutions while staff can focus on higher-value work.

“Healthcare is at an inflection point,” said Chetan Reddy, co-founder and CEO of Confido Health. “Labor shortages and rising patient demand mean practices can’t keep scaling front desks the way they used to. At the same time, building AI for healthcare isn’t like other industries - it requires deep empathy for both staff and patients. Our agents are designed to support people, not replace them, so patients get faster access and workers feel less stressed. That combination is what makes this moment so powerful.”

Confido’s breadth also enables expansion across specialties. Its agents are already live in pediatrics, orthopedics, GI, nephrology, dermatology, pain medicine, and more. At Dallas Renal Group, the impact has been immediate: over 66% of patients confirm appointments instantly on outbound calls, and fewer than 6% need to be forwarded to staff. On inbound calls, wait times dropped from minutes to just 15 seconds, saving staff nearly 50 hours in a single week. “Confido has helped make access faster, smoother, and far less stressful for everyone,” said Srinivas Danda, COO of Dallas Renal Group.



The company’s roadmap reflects the same ambition. Beyond scheduling and intake, Confido is expanding into high-value workflows like recalls, reactivation, payments, and care coordination. With specialty playbooks, audit trails, analytics, and first-call resolution metrics, the platform is built to become the infrastructure layer for patient communication.

“We believe better access is the foundation of better care,” Reddy added. “Phones remain the front door of healthcare, and Confido exists to make sure they open instantly, every time. As private equity sponsors and healthcare platforms continue to consolidate and scale specialty groups, we see Confido as the standard layer ensuring consistent, efficient, and human-like patient interactions across every clinic, regardless of size or specialty.” With this vision, Confido is positioned to become the definitive standard for AI-powered patient communication across healthcare.

Sanjay Nath, Partner at Blume Ventures added: “Chetan, Vichar and the Confido team have gone incredibly deep into the trenches of the healthcare industry, having faced the pains of poor patient experience themselves - and have emerged with an offering that is transforming the way patient communication with providers is run. It is clear to us that healthcare especially in the US is ripe for AI-led transformation, given the widespread administrative staff shortages, and Confido is well positioned to 10X the patient experience. We are very excited to lead this investment round and see a clear path to Confido becoming the market leader in this space, driven by a patient-first product ethos and close partnership with the provider ecosystem.”

Shubham Gupta , Founding General partner at Together fund said: "Chetan, Vichar, and the Confido team have gone deeper than anyone we’ve seen in tackling the patient access problem. Their fully generative, multi-agent platform is not just a tech innovation — it’s already proving its impact in real-world provider settings by handling the communication bottlenecks that EHRs and legacy vendors have consistently failed at. They also are building the most differentiated tech in this space focused on data & integrations not just voice. We’re excited to partner with them in building the market leader in AI-powered patient engagement."



