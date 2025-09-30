Native Camp extends  3-month free English conversation campaign in Brazil following strong demand

SAO PAULO, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brazilian learners will have more time to benefit from Native Camp’s three-month free English conversation campaign. The extension comes after strong demand from across the country, confirming the appetite for flexible and affordable English education.

With more than 3.6 million users worldwide, Native Camp is Japan’s top online English conversation service. Its distinctive model offers unlimited one-on-one lessons with native-speaking instructors, available 24/7 without the need for reservations. The service has gained particular traction among young, digitally connected learners who value convenience and constant access.

Flexibility to learn online whenever users have time

“We are delighted by the overwhelming response to Native Camp's 3-month free campaign in the Brazilian market. We believe this strong demand shows the high interest in English learning in Brazil, recognizing the value our service provides,” said Yuki Yazawa, General Manager of Native Camp Brazil. “We have found that the Brazilian people are very motivated learners and adapt well to online education. We are confident that our system, which allows for lessons at any time, 24 hours a day, fits a wide range of lifestyles and needs.”

Brazil remains one of the world’s largest markets for English learners, but proficiency levels are still low compared with global averages. According to the EF English Proficiency Index, the country ranks 81st out of 116. Employers, universities and international partners increasingly expect fluency, putting pressure on individuals to improve their language skills.

New possibilities for study, travel and work

Through this campaign, anyone registering during the extended period can use the online English conversation service completely free for three months.The initiative gives learners an opportunity to focus on building confidence and fluency in conversation, often identified as a gap in traditional classroom-based teaching.

Native Camp hopes the extension will provide an even wider group of Brazilians with the chance to explore new possibilities for study, travel, and work. “We hope this campaign extension will be a step for the people of Brazil to further expand their possibilities. Native Camp will continue to provide high-quality lessons and a learning environment to help everyone achieve their goals,” Yazawa added.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e4720156-764a-4318-997a-5453cf8610d2