Contractors Converge in Las Vegas for Milestone 10th Annual Service World Expo, Featuring High-Impact Speakers and Training to Power the Future of the Trades

DENVER, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Service Nation, the premier contractor membership organization within EverCommerce’s (NASDAQ: EVCM) EverPro division of home and field services, will roll out the red carpet for the 10th annual Service World Expo. The event is the nation's most influential gathering of residential service business leaders, including HVAC, plumbing, electrical and remodeling contractors. Hosted at Caesars Forum & Harrah’s Las Vegas from October 26-30, Service World Expo will bring together thousands of contractors for four days of game-changing education, inspiring keynote speakers including former IndyCar and NASCAR driver and entrepreneur, Danica Patrick, hands-on training, and world-class networking.

Centered on education and training for residential contractors, Service World Expo will highlight seven key pillars: business design, financials, human resources, leadership, marketing, operations and sales, with sessions facilitated by contractors who have successfully mastered these areas. Pre-conference speakers include Erik Therwanger, the founder of Think GREAT; Maureen Zappala, an award-winning speaker, author and founder of High Altitude Strategies who shows high-performers how to overcome Impostor Syndrome; Andy Hobaica, an elite HVAC Sales Performer at Hobaica Services; and Kim & Buford Martin, influential figures in the HVAC sector holding a combined 35+ years of experience in the trades industry.

“We are excited to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Service World Expo in Las Vegas this year,” stated Daryl Stevenson, Head of Service Nation. “From our amazing keynote speakers to the timely skill sessions, Service World Expo offers growth and education opportunities for every contractor, no matter what stage they are in their business or career.”

Other Service World Expo agenda highlights include:

Pre-Conference Fundraiser: The Joseph Groh Foundation will host an annual fundraising event on Sunday, October 26, at Top Golf.

The Expo Hall will also be home to a podcast stage where contractors can meet with leading industry influencers, have lunch and participate in activities and games.

World-Class Keynote Speakers: In addition to Danica Patrick, keynote speakers will include Emcee Jeff Civillico , powerhouse speaker and world-class concert pianist Jade Simmons , world champion speaker Darren LaCroix , and Tersh Blissett and Josh Crouch , who will lead a joint keynote on maximizing use of AI for automation and generating business leads.

General Sessions, Panels and Workshops: During Service World Expo, attendees can take in "The Future of the Trades" as well as the "Join Our Journey: Successes, Challenges, & Opportunities." The event will also feature breakouts and workshops offering insights and strategies that attendees can implement immediately, led by industry experts such as Crystal Williams, Adam Ruddick, Nate Agentis and Kathy Nielsen.

Networking Opportunities: Contractors can also enjoy exciting networking opportunities at curated events to unwind from the day's learnings, including a mixer on Monday, costume party on Tuesday and business coaching happy hour on Wednesday.



Register now for Service World Expo 2025 at this link .

