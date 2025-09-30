Wonderful Pistachios Brings Back Fan-Favorite Sweet Cinnamon Flavor for a Limited Time Only this Holiday Season

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wonderful® Pistachios announces the return of its fan-favorite No Shells Sweet Cinnamon flavor, available once again for a limited time this holiday season. Back by popular demand and available now in retailers across the U.S. and on Amazon, No Shells Sweet Cinnamon blends warm, sweet spice with the signature crunch of pistachios for a better-for-you take on a classic holiday indulgence.

“Our holiday gift to consumers is here. Demand for Sweet Cinnamon last year made it clear that this flavor was too popular to hold back,” said Diana Salsa, Vice President of Marketing for Wonderful Pistachios. “By bringing it back and expanding into new sizes, this premium, limited-edition snack is even more accessible—making it easier to share, gift or keep all to yourself.”

Sweet Cinnamon has relaunched in three convenient, resealable sizes ideal for snacking and holiday entertaining. Wonderful Pistachios original 5.5-ounce bag can double as a pantry staple when sweet cravings strike or as a stocking-stuffer. The new 11-ounce and 22-ounce formats available in Costco and Walmart are ideal for sharing with family and friends or incorporating into holiday baking. With Sweet Cinnamon No Shells, consumers can enjoy a festive and delicious treat they can feel good about.

This year, No Shells Sweet Cinnamon debuted a refined new look, featuring a sleek gold design with a modern twist, striking the perfect balance between festive and premium. A “Limited Edition” message burst has been added to the front of every bag, driving impulse purchases and reminding consumers that this fun, guilt-free flavor will only be available through the end of the year.

Sweet Cinnamon rejoins Wonderful Pistachios’ expanding No Shells lineup of sweet snacks, which began with Honey Roasted in 2019 and was recently elevated with the launch of Chocolate Toffee and Chocolate Sea Salt, further cementing Wonderful Pistachios’ commitment to innovation in snacking.

About Wonderful Pistachios

Wonderful Pistachios, America's #1 Nut, is available in six In-Shell varieties and 13 No Shells varieties for a perfect guilt-free snack. Made by the world's largest integrated pistachio processor and marketer located in California's Central Valley, Wonderful Pistachios are Non-GMO Project Verified, providing a smart, healthy choice for consumers around the world. Wonderful Pistachios can be found in stores globally and online.

Wonderful Pistachios is part of The Wonderful Company, a privately held company with a portfolio that includes other No. 1 brands such as POM Wonderful, FIJI Water, Wonderful Halos, JUSTIN wine, and Teleflora. For more information about Wonderful Pistachios, please visit wonderfulpistachios.com, or follow Wonderful Pistachios on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. To learn more about The Wonderful Company’s corporate social responsibility impact, visit csr.wonderful.com.

