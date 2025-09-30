CORE Public Relations Wins Platinum Pinnacle Awards for Healthcare and Technology PR Campaigns

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CORE Public Relations (CORE PR), a full-service, integrated public relations agency and a division of CORE IR, today announced it has been named the recipient of two 2025 Platinum Pinnacle Awards for Healthcare and Technology PR Campaigns for client companies Coya Therapeutics and Richtech Robotics, respectively.

“I am proud of CORE PR being selected as a double-winner of the distinguished Pinnacle Awards, which recognize the dedication and impact of our team in driving meaningful results for our clients,” said Scott Gordon, President and Co-Founder of CORE IR. “We are focused on developing strategic campaigns that raise awareness and deliver value to our clients. In today’s dynamic business landscape, this commitment is more important than ever.”

The Pinnacle Awards is an esteemed annual awards program dedicated to recognizing and celebrating outstanding achievements across various industries. Its mission is to honor companies, products, and individuals that have demonstrated exceptional innovation, creativity, and impact in their fields. Each year, nominees are evaluated by industry experts, media professionals, and consultants who ensure that only the most deserving candidates receive recognition.

CORE PR partnered with Coya Therapeutics to raise awareness of the company and its therapeutics, bringing greater awareness and industry recognition to the company’s key combination biologic programs to treat neurodegenerative diseases including ALS, FTD, Alzheimer’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease. The engagement garnered top media coverage from outlets including Reuters, Entrepreneur.com, and Schwab Network, alongside additional prestigious industry recognition, including honors from the Scrip Awards and PharmaVoice 100.

CORE PR collaborated with Richtech Robotics to enhance the company’s media coverage around its unique robotics solutions, focused on the service and supply chain industries - including the hospitality, healthcare, and automotive sectors. The campaign resulted in premier media coverage including in CNBC, Forbes, Investor’s Business Daily, The New York Times, and Bloomberg Radio.

About CORE PR

Founded in 2020, CORE Public Relations (CORE PR) is a forward-thinking, full-service public relations agency and a division of CORE IR. It provides integrated communications management, brand development, and stakeholder engagement services. It is focused on modernizing the ways in which brands connect, engage, and thrive in an ever-evolving business landscape. CORE PR: Shape Your Narrative. Elevate Your Brand. Achieve Measurable Results. For more information, visit www.corepublicrelations.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About CORE IR

Founded in 2009, CORE IR provides Investor Relations, Capital Markets Advisory, Corporate Communications, Public Relations, and Marketing Communications services for small- to mid-sized companies. The agency’s team has over 350 years of combined buy-side, sell-side, investment banking/services, IR consulting, strategic communications, and public relations experience. CORE IR executes a process tailored to the unique circumstances and requirements of each of its clients. For more information, visit www.coreir.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

