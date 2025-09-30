Introducing WeekWize, a Powerful Time Planning and Tracking Tool for Agencies, Freelancers, and Remote Teams

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In today’s age of hybrid and remote work, teams face more pressure than ever to balance profitability and employee satisfaction. WeekWize , a powerful new time planning and tracking platform developed by a team with decades of experience in leading distributed digital agencies, was created to address this challenge. Designed for agencies, freelancers, and remote teams, WeekWize provides leaders with the tools to plan smarter, prevent burnout, and make better business decisions.

With turnover, burnout, and disengagement increasing, companies face higher costs and missed opportunities. Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, many major firms have implemented return-to-office policies — a report by Jones Lang LaSalle finds that Fortune 100 leaders see in-person work as a “boon to productivity, particularly in the AI race.” The decision to force a return from office comes at a cost; 45% of executives would even accept a pay cut to stay remote, highlighting the strong preference for flexible work arrangements. Moreover, data from FlexIndex shows that the real challenge isn’t just the number of days employees spend in the office, but whether their productivity needs are being met. Whether teams are remote or in-office, professionals and organizations need to manage teams and grow their business with more thoughtfulness and flexibility.

Built by a founding team with decades of experience leading remote digital agencies, WeekWize aims to address the operational challenges of managing distributed teams and multiple clients. The platform combines visual task planning, intuitive time tracking, and advanced reporting into one seamless solution, helping teams improve retention, increase profitability, and identify issues early.

Key features of WeekWize:

Visual Task Planning: Organize and prioritize weekly tasks with a simple, intuitive interface designed for multi-project, multi-client workflows.

One-Click Time Tracking: Track time effortlessly, compare against estimates, and optimize schedules to ensure projects remain profitable while avoiding burnout.

Reporting & Insights: Access real-time analytics on profitability, workload balance, and resource allocation to drive data-informed decision making.

Integrations: Sync tasks, import data, and streamline reporting with a growing list of integrations that eliminate duplicate efforts.

Team Management Tools: Equip managers with visibility into team workloads and project progress, reducing burnout risk while maintaining productivity and efficiency.





“Managing remote teams and client work requires a tool that is both user-friendly and powerful enough to give managers and executives the insights they need,” said Gina Race, Founder of WeekWize, whose work in launching the platform draws on her experience as an executive for a remote digital marketing agency. “With WeekWize, we’re giving teams the clarity to plan their week, the accuracy to track their time, and the intelligence to make strategic business decisions, all without resorting to micromanagement. Our goal is to help companies work smarter and keep both employees and clients happier.”

“WeekWize has transformed how our diverse product agency operates. It bridges the gap between our UX designers, engineers, and project managers, regardless of their technical expertise or native language. The interface is so intuitive that everyone on our international team, from tech-savvy developers to non-technical team members, can easily track their time. What’s particularly impressive is how it unifies our multicultural team’s workflow across different time zones and projects,” said Dustin Balictar, Chief Product Officer at After5ive. “Whether you’re managing a team in London, San Francisco, or Barcelona, the tool adapts to your needs. The clear visual reports help overcome any language barriers, making project profitability transparent for everyone. It’s more than just a time-tracking tool — it’s a universal language for team productivity.”

About WeekWize

