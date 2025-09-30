Container, Dry Bulk, Gas (LNG/LPG) & Tanker Shipping Industry Leaders Presenting at Capital Link’s 17th Annual New York Maritime Forum – Tuesday, October 14, 2025, New York City

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senior executives from leading Container, Dry Bulk, Gas (LNG/LPG) & Tankers shipping companies will present at the 17th Annual Capital Link New York Maritime Forum (NYMF) on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, at the Metropolitan Club in New York City.

Organized in partnership with DNB and in cooperation with Nasdaq and NYSE, the Forum invites institutional investors, analysts, shipping executives and all those involved in the maritime industry to attend.

The Forum features a series of panel discussions as well as 1x1 meetings between investors and executives from shipping companies.

FORUM KEYNOTE ADDRESSES

Mr. Randy Fowler , Co-Chief Executive Officer – Enterprise Product Partners, L.P. (NYSE: EPD)

, Co-Chief Executive Officer – Mr. Daniel B. Maffei , Commissioner – Federal Maritime Commission (FMC)

, Commissioner – Mr. Sang H. Yi, Acting Administrator – Maritime Administration (MARAD)



REGISRATION

Registration is complimentary for institutional investors and shipping companies.

Please register here: https://forums.capitallink.com/shipping/2025NYmaritime/signup.html

SHIPPING SECTOR PANELS

The panels will discuss the latest trends, developments, and outlook in their specific shipping sectors focusing on, among other topics, demand and supply fundamentals, the global energy markets, operational and commercial issues, freight rates, asset values and more.

CONTAINER SHIPPING SECTOR

Moderator: Mr. Liam Burke, Managing Director – B. Riley Securities

Panelists:

Dr. Anastasios Aslidis, CFO & Treasurer – Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA); EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY); Chief Strategy Officer - Euroholdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: EHLD)

Mr. Thomas Lister, CEO - Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GSL)

Mr. Bill Rooney, VP, Strategic Development – Kuehne + Nagel International AG



DRY BULK SHIPPING SECTOR

Moderator: Mr. James Cirenza, Managing Director – DNB Markets

Panelists:

Mr. John Wobensmith, CEO & Director - Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. (NYSE: GNK)

Mr. Ioannis G. Zafirakis, Director, Co-CFO, CSO, Treasurer & Secretary - Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX)

Mr. Hamish Norton, President - Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK)

Dr. Loukas Barmparis, President - Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB)

Mr. Stamatis Tsantanis, Chairman & CEO - Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP); Founder, Chairman & CEO - United Maritime Corp. (NASDAQ: USEA)



GAS (LNG/LPG) PANEL

Moderator: Mr. Michael Webber, Managing Partner | Energy Infrastructure - Webber Research & Advisory

Panelists:

Mr. Richard Tyrrell, CEO - Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE: CLCO)

Mr. Theodore (Ted) Young, CFO - Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG)

Mr. Randy Giveans, EVP - Head of IR & Business Development - Navigator Gas (NYSE: NVGS)



TANKER PANEL

Moderator: Mr. Jorgen Lian, Senior Equity Research Analyst, Shipping & Maritime Transportation, DNB Carnegie

Panelists:

Mr. Gernot Ruppelt, CEO - Ardmore Shipping Corp. (NYSE: ASC)

Mr. Carlos Balestra di Mottola, CEO - d'Amico International Shipping S.A. (DIS.MI) (OTCQX: DMCOF)

Ms. Lois K. Zabrocky, CEO - International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE: INSW)

Mr. James Doyle, Head of Corporate Development & Investor Relations - Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG)

Mr. Harrys Kosmatos, Co- CFO – TEN Ltd. (NYSE: TEN)



26 PARTICIPATING MARITIME COMPANIES

This forum is the premier platform to:

Meet 1x1 with senior executives from listed shipping companies (exclusively for institutional investors, by request).

from listed shipping companies (exclusively for institutional investors, by request). Gain market intelligence on shipping, energy, and commodities through sector-focused panels.

on shipping, energy, and commodities through sector-focused panels. Hear keynote perspectives from regulators and CEOs shaping maritime policy and strategy.

from regulators and CEOs shaping maritime policy and strategy. Expand your network across the shipping, finance, and investment communities.

across the shipping, finance, and investment communities. Access exclusive insights on capital markets, decarbonization, and U.S. maritime competitiveness.



1x1 Investor Meetings

Institutional investors gain direct access to company leadership through private 1x1 meetings. Requests may be submitted to ir@capitallink.com or by clicking on the link below.

https://forums.capitallink.com/shipping/2025NYmaritime/signup-1x1.html

Forum Agenda Topics include:

A presentation on the shipping markets by the Senior Equity Research Analyst at DNB Carnegie.

Panel discussions covering the container, dry bulk sector, LNG/LPG sector, and tanker shipping sectors.

Additional sessions on timely themes such as: Net-Zero – Is It Still Happening?; Reviving U.S. Maritime Power; Do Capital Markets Work for Shipping?; Capital Choices at Sea; and Optimizing Ship Finance Strategies.



View the full agenda at : https://capitallink.com/forums/17th-annual-capital-link-new-york-maritime-forum/?section=agenda

TARGET AUDIENCE

The audience will include the senior executives of global shipping, energy and commodity companies listed on US exchanges, commercial and investment bankers, institutional investors and financial advisors as well as a broader spectrum of industry participants such as shipping and liner companies, container leasing companies and operators, ship managers, ship brokers, ship agents, ship charterers, port terminal operators, port security, naval architects and engineers, classification societies, marine insurers and underwriters, marine arbitrators, maritime lawyers, marine mediators, marine advisors and consultants, maritime technology and marine educators.

