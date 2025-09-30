Container, Dry Bulk, Gas (LNG/LPG) & Tanker Shipping Industry Leaders Presenting at Capital Link’s 17th Annual New York Maritime Forum – Tuesday, October 14, 2025, New York City

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senior executives from leading Container, Dry Bulk, Gas (LNG/LPG) & Tankers shipping companies will present at the 17th Annual Capital Link New York Maritime Forum (NYMF) on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, at the Metropolitan Club in New York City.
Organized in partnership with DNB and in cooperation with Nasdaq and NYSE, the Forum invites institutional investors, analysts, shipping executives and all those involved in the maritime industry to attend.
The Forum features a series of panel discussions as well as 1x1 meetings between investors and executives from shipping companies.
FORUM KEYNOTE ADDRESSES
- Mr. Randy Fowler, Co-Chief Executive Officer – Enterprise Product Partners, L.P. (NYSE: EPD)
- Mr. Daniel B. Maffei, Commissioner – Federal Maritime Commission (FMC)
- Mr. Sang H. Yi, Acting Administrator – Maritime Administration (MARAD)
REGISRATION
Registration is complimentary for institutional investors and shipping companies.
SHIPPING SECTOR PANELS
The panels will discuss the latest trends, developments, and outlook in their specific shipping sectors focusing on, among other topics, demand and supply fundamentals, the global energy markets, operational and commercial issues, freight rates, asset values and more.
CONTAINER SHIPPING SECTOR
Moderator: Mr. Liam Burke, Managing Director – B. Riley Securities
Panelists:
- Dr. Anastasios Aslidis, CFO & Treasurer – Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA); EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY); Chief Strategy Officer - Euroholdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: EHLD)
- Mr. Thomas Lister, CEO - Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GSL)
- Mr. Bill Rooney, VP, Strategic Development – Kuehne + Nagel International AG
DRY BULK SHIPPING SECTOR
Moderator: Mr. James Cirenza, Managing Director – DNB Markets
Panelists:
- Mr. John Wobensmith, CEO & Director - Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. (NYSE: GNK)
- Mr. Ioannis G. Zafirakis, Director, Co-CFO, CSO, Treasurer & Secretary - Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX)
- Mr. Hamish Norton, President - Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK)
- Dr. Loukas Barmparis, President - Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB)
- Mr. Stamatis Tsantanis, Chairman & CEO - Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP); Founder, Chairman & CEO - United Maritime Corp. (NASDAQ: USEA)
GAS (LNG/LPG) PANEL
Moderator: Mr. Michael Webber, Managing Partner | Energy Infrastructure - Webber Research & Advisory
Panelists:
- Mr. Richard Tyrrell, CEO - Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE: CLCO)
- Mr. Theodore (Ted) Young, CFO - Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG)
- Mr. Randy Giveans, EVP - Head of IR & Business Development - Navigator Gas (NYSE: NVGS)
TANKER PANEL
Moderator: Mr. Jorgen Lian, Senior Equity Research Analyst, Shipping & Maritime Transportation, DNB Carnegie
Panelists:
- Mr. Gernot Ruppelt, CEO - Ardmore Shipping Corp. (NYSE: ASC)
- Mr. Carlos Balestra di Mottola, CEO - d'Amico International Shipping S.A. (DIS.MI) (OTCQX: DMCOF)
- Ms. Lois K. Zabrocky, CEO - International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE: INSW)
- Mr. James Doyle, Head of Corporate Development & Investor Relations - Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG)
- Mr. Harrys Kosmatos, Co- CFO – TEN Ltd. (NYSE: TEN)
26 PARTICIPATING MARITIME COMPANIES
This forum is the premier platform to:
- Meet 1x1 with senior executives from listed shipping companies (exclusively for institutional investors, by request).
- Gain market intelligence on shipping, energy, and commodities through sector-focused panels.
- Hear keynote perspectives from regulators and CEOs shaping maritime policy and strategy.
- Expand your network across the shipping, finance, and investment communities.
- Access exclusive insights on capital markets, decarbonization, and U.S. maritime competitiveness.
1x1 Investor Meetings
Institutional investors gain direct access to company leadership through private 1x1 meetings. Requests may be submitted to ir@capitallink.com or by clicking on the link below.
Forum Agenda Topics include:
- A presentation on the shipping markets by the Senior Equity Research Analyst at DNB Carnegie.
- Panel discussions covering the container, dry bulk sector, LNG/LPG sector, and tanker shipping sectors.
- Additional sessions on timely themes such as: Net-Zero – Is It Still Happening?; Reviving U.S. Maritime Power; Do Capital Markets Work for Shipping?; Capital Choices at Sea; and Optimizing Ship Finance Strategies.
View the full agenda at: https://capitallink.com/forums/17th-annual-capital-link-new-york-maritime-forum/?section=agenda
TARGET AUDIENCE
The audience will include the senior executives of global shipping, energy and commodity companies listed on US exchanges, commercial and investment bankers, institutional investors and financial advisors as well as a broader spectrum of industry participants such as shipping and liner companies, container leasing companies and operators, ship managers, ship brokers, ship agents, ship charterers, port terminal operators, port security, naval architects and engineers, classification societies, marine insurers and underwriters, marine arbitrators, maritime lawyers, marine mediators, marine advisors and consultants, maritime technology and marine educators.
SPONSORS
ORGANIZED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH: DNB
IN COOPERATION WITH: New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) & NASDAQ
GLOBAL LEAD SPONSOR: TEN Ltd.
GLOBAL GOLD SPONSOR: DNV
GLOBAL SPONSORS: ABS • First Citizens Bank • Seward & Kissel LLP
SPONSORS: The American P&I Club • Hanwha Shipping • Holland & Knight • ReedSmith LLP • Sulnox Group • Winston & Strawn LLP
SUPPORTING SPONSORS: Ardmore Shipping Corp. • Cool Company Ltd. • d’Amico International Shipping S.A. • Diana Shipping Inc. • Dorian LPG Ltd. • EuroDry Ltd. • Euroseas Ltd. • Euroholdings Ltd. • Flott & Co. • Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. • Global Ship Lease, Inc. • International Seaways, Inc. • Liberian Registry • Navigator Gas • Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. • Pyxis Tankers Inc. • Safe Bulkers Inc. • Scorpio Tankers Inc. • Star Bulk Carriers Corp.
BREAKFAST SPONSOR: Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) • Toro Corp. (NASDAQ: TORO)
SPEAKER COCKTAIL RECEPTION: DNB
SUPPORTING ORGANIZATION: New York Maritime - NYMAR
MEDIA PARTNERS: Actualidad Maritima y Portuaria • Japan Maritime Daily • Kaiji Press • Marine Circle • The Maritime Executive • Robban Assafina • World Oils • Xinde Marine News
Registration and Event Information:
Date: Tuesday, October 14, 2025
Location: Metropolitan Club, New York City
Agenda: https://capitallink.com/forums/17th-annual-capital-link-new-york-maritime-forum/?section=agenda
For more information, please contact Nicolas Bornozis or Anny Zhu at forum@CapitalLink.com or +1 212 661 7566.
About Capital Link
